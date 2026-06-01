Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly Negotiating Exit, May Depart by Season's End

Collingwood Football Club CEO Craig Kelly is in talks to leave his role, potentially by the end of the season, while seeking to keep some key projects. The announcement follows a tenure that included a 2023 premiership but also internal strife.

Craig Kelly , the CEO of Collingwood Football Club , is reportedly negotiating his exit from the club, with his departure potentially finalized by the end of the current season.

According to Channel 7's Caroline Wilson, Kelly, who celebrated his 60th birthday overseas and will miss the upcoming King's Birthday match against Melbourne, intends to vacate his full-time role but wishes to retain oversight of certain portfolios. These include the anticipated major refurbishment of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and a potential partnership with Tennis Australia involving Collingwood's Olympic Park precinct.

Kelly, a former player who was part of the club's 1990 premiership team, has been CEO since 2023-a period marked by both the 2023 premiership win and internal turmoil, notably his public fallout with former football manager Graham Wright. Wilson notes that Kelly's leadership style has evolved and that the club faces ongoing challenges, including dynamics with list manager Justin Leppitsch and recent changes in the presidential and football management roles.

While retaining some responsibilities might create complications, Wilson believes Kelly will remain connected to the Collingwood community given his entrepreneurial track record and longstanding ties to the club





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