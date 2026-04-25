Collingwood Dominates Essendon in Anzac Day Clash

Collingwood secured a commanding 77-point victory over Essendon in the Anzac Day match at the MCG, with Scott Pendlebury earning the medal for best exemplifying the Anzac spirit. The loss highlights Essendon's struggles and the gap between the two teams.

The Anzac Day clash at the MCG resulted in a resounding 77-point victory for Collingwood over Essendon , highlighting the significant gap in quality between the two sides.

Essendon fans, initially hopeful, witnessed a disappointing performance from their team, a stark contrast to Collingwood’s dominant display. Scott Pendlebury, in his 431st game, delivered a career-best performance, earning the Anzac Day medal for embodying the spirit of the day through skill, courage, and teamwork. His influence remains crucial for Collingwood, even alongside the brilliance of Nick Daicos.

The match served as a harsh reality check for Essendon, who had shown promise in recent weeks but were exposed by Collingwood’s tactical adjustments. Essendon started brightly, utilizing quick handball and running the ball effectively, but their efforts were undermined by fumbles and an inability to convert opportunities. Collingwood, while not initially flawless, capitalized on Essendon’s errors and gradually asserted control, particularly after quarter-time. They effectively shut down Essendon’s run-and-gun style, forcing them into mistakes and limiting their scoring chances.

Archer Day-Wicks emerged as a standout performer for Collingwood, contributing with a spectacular mark and two first-half goals. Despite a slower tempo that didn’t entirely suit their forward line, Collingwood’s tight defense proved impenetrable for Essendon. The Bombers struggled to find a secondary plan to penetrate Collingwood’s defense, lacking the strategic depth to challenge their opponents effectively. The third quarter saw Essendon’s goals come from moments of individual brilliance, such as Nate Caddy’s skillful snap and Isaac Kako’s opportunistic goal.

However, these flashes of inspiration were insufficient to stem the tide. Collingwood’s defense remained resolute, and their control of the game continued to tighten. The defeat represents a significant setback for Essendon coach Brad Scott, raising questions about the team’s ability to compete consistently against top-tier opponents. Collingwood, under Craig McRae, have evolved from their early style, but their defensive strength remains a cornerstone of their success.

The game underscored the importance of experience and composure, qualities that Pendlebury continues to provide in abundance for the Magpies, even as younger stars like Daicos take center stage. The margin of victory serves as a clear indication of the distance Essendon needs to travel to reach Collingwood’s level





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