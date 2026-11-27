Collingwood has confirmed the immediate departure of list manager Justin Leppitsch after ongoing tensions with premiership coach Craig McRae, ending a five-season tenure. Charlie Gardiner will assume list management duties while the club determines its future football department structure.

Collingwood has parted ways with list boss Justin Leppitsch following ongoing tensions with premiership coach Craig McRae, the Magpies confirmed on Friday afternoon. The departure is immediate and brings an abrupt end to a five-season tenure that helped deliver one of the most remarkable transformations in the club's history.

The professional relationship between McRae and Leppitsch was forged when they were teammates in Brisbane's era of supremacy at the turn of the century. It was then rekindled during Richmond's premiership dynasty and became central to Collingwood's renaissance. But the relationship that underpinned so much of Collingwood's success had become increasingly strained, with Leppitsch's departure the subject of speculation in senior football circles for some time.

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The irony of Leppitsch's exit is that two men who helped engineer Collingwood's ascent to the summit of Australian football will no longer work together. The club now confronts the complexities of sustaining that success without one of its key architects. The timing of his departure is particularly significant given Collingwood finds itself at a delicate juncture in its list evolution.

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Collingwood List Management Transition

The club is attempting to reconcile its immediate premiership ambitions with the inevitable generational change confronting its ageing playing group. In the short term, football general manager Charlie Gardiner will assume responsibility for list management while the Magpies determine the future structure of their football department.

The relationship between a senior coach and a list manager is among the most consequential in any football club, particularly when the competing demands of immediate success and long-term sustainability become increasingly difficult to reconcile. Collingwood's unsuccessful pursuit of Richmond premiership defender Jayden Short during this year's trade period came amid speculation about the relationship between McRae and Leppitsch.

There was also scrutiny of Leppitsch's public commentary surrounding the future of premiership midfielder Jordan De Goey, who comes out of contract at the end of next season. Leppitsch subsequently confirmed during the trade period that both De Goey and rebounding defender Dan Houston would remain at Collingwood in 2027. The acquisitions of dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale and 2024 Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan in October were the clearest indication yet that the Magpies believe their premiership window remains open.

De Goey And Houston Stay

Neither acquisition required Collingwood to sacrifice significant draft capital, allowing the club to supplement its existing group with established talent while retaining some capacity to invest in the next generation. On trade deadline night in October, Leppitsch talked of Collingwood's controversial strategy of never wanting to allow their list to bottom out. As a club, and Craig Kelly's driven this, we don't want empty stands, Leppitsch said.

He added that the club wants to give itself the ability to win consistently while nabbing a flag along the journey, as opposed to the longer path. There might come a day where we have to do that, but we don't feel like it's in the near future, he said. Whoever succeeds Leppitsch will inherit one of the more intriguing list management assignments in the competition.

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The task involves overseeing the transition away from some of the most accomplished players in Collingwood's history while constructing a team capable of capitalising on the prime years of superstar midfielder Nick Daicos. Leppitsch initially joined the Magpies as an assistant coach ahead of the 2022 season before moving into strategy and innovation. He eventually assumed responsibility for list management following the departure of former football boss Graham Wright.

Succeeding Leppitsch In Magpies

Wright, now chief executive of Carlton, was another of the central architects of Collingwood's 2023 premiership. The Magpies have undergone considerable change in their football department since defeating Brisbane in that grand final, with Leppitsch the latest of the influential figures behind that triumph to depart the club. The 2023 premiership was no doubt a highlight, but I'd like to particularly thank our current list management and recruiting team, Leppitsch said.

It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented and dedicated people. Leppitsch played in three consecutive premierships alongside McRae at Brisbane under Leigh Matthews. He has accumulated considerable experience across almost every facet of a football department since his retirement as a player.

He spent three seasons as senior coach of the Lions between 2014 and 2016 before returning to Richmond, where he was part of Damien Hardwick's coaching team during the Tigers' era of premiership dominance from 2017-20. His reunion with McRae at Collingwood in late 2021 represented the continuation of a professional association that spanned more than two decades.

Together, they helped transform a club that had finished second-last in 2021 into a preliminary finalist the following year and a premiership team the year after that.