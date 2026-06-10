Collingwood's Billy Frampton faces lengthy ban for tackle on ex-teammate Brody Mihocek

Collingwood's Billy Frampton is facing a lengthy ban for a tackle that seriously injured ex-teammate Brody Mihocek. Frampton was handed a three-game rough conduct ban after the King's Birthday incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact. Mihocek suffered a fractured neck in the incident and needed to be stretchered off the MCG. But he is now up and walking, after initial fears the injury could've been even more severe. The Magpies argued it was not a careless act by Frampton, and instead was an unfortunate football accident.

Collingwood faces another divisive case at the Tribunal , trying to help Billy Frampton escape a lengthy ban for the tackle which seriously injured ex-teammate Brody Mihocek .

Frampton was handed a three-game rough conduct ban after the King's Birthday incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact. Mihocek suffered a fractured neck in the incident and needed to be stretchered off the MCG. But he is now up and walking, after initial fears the injury could've been even more severe. The Magpies argued it was not a careless act by Frampton, and instead was an unfortunate football accident.

Nick Pane represented the AFL with Myles Tehan representing Collingwood in front of Jeff Gleeson (Tribunal chair), Scott Stevens and Jordan Bannister. Billy Frampton explained that he slowed his approach to get Mihocek safely avoiding his head, but the tackle played out in an unexpected way. He said he thought he had Mihocek pinned, but then Mihocek drove through the tackle, causing Frampton to be suspended in the air and eventually fall over.

Frampton continued to explain that he didn't think it would be a high-impact landing, but with Mihocek's driving momentum, it spiralled into a more out-of-control landing. He stated that he approached cautiously with Mihocek's care front of mind and didn't want to hit him in the head or go front-on. The AFL argued that Frampton was pushing downward pressure on Mihocek's back, but Frampton says it was more of a pulling motion and 'latching onto his hip'.

The AFL suggested that Frampton could've stopped pulling Mihocek to the ground with his left arm, but Frampton said his left arm couldn't have been contributing to the downward pull as they began to go to ground because of its positioning. Frampton was asked if he thought he could've released his right arm, but he said he couldn't see where Mihocek's head was and didn't think this was a high-risk position.

He stated that he knew Mihocek's head was low at the start of the tackle, but when Mihocek drove into him, Frampton couldn't change anything. The AFL argued that this tackle was inherently dangerous, that Mihocek was vulnerable and he was rotated into the ground with excessive force.

Pane said a 'reasonable player' could've released the tackle to not pull Mihocek down with him, and while Mihocek's arms were free, he could not have braced to avoid the impact with the ground





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collingwood Billy Frampton Brody Mihocek AFL Tribunal Tackle Ban

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mihocek taken to hospital with potentially serious neck injury after awkward tackleThe King’s Birthday game stopped for more than eight minutes as Mihocek was carefully moved onto a stretcher and taken from the field in a neck brace during his first game against his old side.

Read more »

MCG falls silent as Brody Mihocek is taken off the field after a serious injuryThe Melbourne Cricket Ground fell silent when Brody Mihocek was taken off the field after a serious injury, with every player rushing to pay respects to the veteran player.

Read more »

Mihocek has surgery for fractured neck after King’s Birthday tackleBrody Mihocek temporarily lost feeling in some of his limbs after being knocked out when the top of his head was accidentally driven into the ground in a tackle by a former teammate.

Read more »

Collingwood to challenge Frampton ban after Mihocek undergoes surgeryCollingwood will challenge the three-match ban for Billy Frampton after a tackle that left Melbourne’s Brody Mihocek with a fractured neck.

Read more »