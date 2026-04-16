Collingwood's Fourth-Quarter Fury Secures Dramatic Comeback Win Over Archrivals

Collingwood staged a stunning comeback in the final quarter, overcoming an 18-point deficit to defeat their archrivals. Despite a challenging start, the Magpies unleashed a seven-goal blitz to snatch victory, showcasing their trademark resilience. Coach Craig McRae expressed pride in his team's performance and identified a positive shift in energy and synchronicity with the fans. However, he acknowledged ongoing work is needed to address forward line connection and consistency, while also confirming Jeremy Howe's continued training as a forward. The win marks a significant step forward for the Magpies, despite lingering questions about their offensive potency.

The Magpies staged a remarkable turnaround in their latest encounter, overcoming an 18-point deficit at the final change to devastate their archrivals. Their potent fourth-quarter performance saw them boot seven goals, a stark contrast to the six they had managed up until three-quarter time. This dramatic surge ultimately secured them a hard-fought victory, building on a season-long narrative of resilience.

The losing side, Carlton, had led by as many as 23 points during the match and continues to struggle this season, having only secured one win thus far, despite holding half-time leads in five of their six games. This pattern of losing momentum in crucial stages is proving to be a recurring issue for the Blues.

In his post-match press conference, Magpies coach Craig McRae detailed his message to the players before the pivotal final quarter. He acknowledged Carlton's history of leading games into the final term but questioned their ability to sustain that advantage for the entire duration. McRae emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities and making the most of them, highlighting that even a missed chance could have resulted in a draw, underscoring the fine margins in professional football. Despite the win, he remained grounded, recognizing that there is still significant work to be done for the team to reach its full potential.

While the Magpies again failed to surpass the 100-point mark, raising questions about their forward connectivity and chemistry, McRae believes the team has taken a crucial step forward. He expressed immense pride in the final quarter performance, describing it as the first time the fans and players were truly in sync in terms of energy. This comeback style, a trademark of Collingwood in recent years, was particularly satisfying given the extended period it took to achieve. The team's ability to kick seven goals with such energy and excitement, especially after challenging periods throughout the match, was a source of great pride for the coach.

McRae reflected on his comments after the previous week's game in Adelaide, where he stated the team had not managed moments effectively. He acknowledged that while they were fortunate in the dying moments of this game, he does not believe a single missed opportunity by the opposition ultimately defines their story. Instead, he sees their narrative as one of progress and taking a significant step forward, looking more like the team they aspire to be.

When questioned about tapping into the 'old' comeback Magpies theme, McRae confirmed he did, but stressed that it is not about reverting to the past; rather, it is about owning their current identity. He believes this characteristic will endure, but it will never be static, requiring adaptation due to different personnel.

McRae revealed a deliberate tactical approach, explaining that they adopted a ball-control mode in the third quarter to stabilize the game, demonstrating the team's capacity to shift gears. He then encouraged the players to take more risks and play with greater aggression in the final quarter, emphasizing the importance of generating pressure. He lauded the team's pressure in the last quarter as being through the roof, describing it as a good version of Collingwood and expressing a desire to replicate it consistently.

The Magpies' forward connection remains a subject of discussion, and despite dominating territory, they managed the same number of scoring shots as Carlton. After an impactful first quarter with six marks inside 50, their effectiveness in that area dwindled for the remainder of the game, with numerous long, high entries that did not optimally position their tall forwards. McRae acknowledged that the second quarter was particularly challenging, with forward-half turnovers and a lack of scoring, contrasting sharply with the goals scored from forward-half turnovers in the final quarter. He reiterated that their connection is a work in progress, and while they have areas to improve, he prefers to be learning and winning simultaneously.

McRae also confirmed that veteran swingman Jeremy Howe will continue to train as a forward, in anticipation of a potential shift into attack, likely to coincide with the return of defensive reinforcements such as captain Darcy Moore and potentially Reef McInnes. However, the timing of these returns remains uncertain, with McRae expressing doubt about Moore's availability for the upcoming Anzac Day clash. He highlighted the importance of flexibility in their forward line, especially when things are not working. Howe's intelligence and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset, and the team is exploring his potential as an organizer and a forward option. The aim is to increase their offensive capability, particularly when Moore returns, but they will continue to train Howe forward to develop his skills and craft





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