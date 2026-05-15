Collingwood Star Josh Daicos Could Play a Role in the Midfield Tonight

Collingwood star Josh Daicos admits he could play a role in the midfield tonight. The Magpies are missing a host of stars including Scott Pendlebury and Darcy Moore which could see him leave defence and help out in the middle if coach Craig "Fly" McRae needs him.

Collingwood star Josh Daicos admits he could play a role in the midfield tonight. The Magpies are missing a host of stars including Scott Pendlebury and Darcy Moore which could see him leave defence and help out in the middle if coach Craig "Fly" McRae needs him.

"Fly" always talks to me about being there to play some midfield minutes but he usually likes to wait and see how the game goes," Daicos told Kayo Sports. Daicos said he backed the side's younger players to step up and fill the shoes of their absent stars but he is mindful that the Swans aggressive style could hurt the Magpies.

"We played Hawthorn, Geelong and now Sydney tonight - all three teams go from attack to attack, they get the ball and are only thinking about goals," Daicos told Kayo Sports. Collingwood may be 10th on the ladder and long odds to beat this Swans team, but they remain a huge draw in the Harbour City. The rickety SCG press box has been cut in half to accommodate the journalists travelling from Melbourne, and the stadium should be sold out.

Some key match-ups to look out for tonight: Brodie Grundy played 177 games for the Pies, and he will face off against Oscar Steene. What a time for Steene to step up. A huge out for Collingwood is skipper Darcy Moore, which will cause havoc for their defence against the returning Charlie Curnow, Joel Amartey and Tom Papley.

Then Logan McDonald will be desperate to prove himself off the bench after a strong performance from Hayden McLean against North Melbourne. It's 20 degrees, not a breath of wind and it's the absolutely perfect night for Marn Grook footy at the SCG. Malcolm Rosas Jr is playing a key role for the Swans after joining from the Gold Coast Suns this season.

The Sydney Swans are welcoming back some of their First Nations players tonight, including Michael O'Loughlin and Lewis Jetta. and emulating his boyhood hero Jetta. Rosas Jr epitomises this Swans team at the moment: selfless, speedy and desperate to hunt down the ball or their opponent. Speaking of, it's James Rowbottom's 150th game tonight, expect him to mark it by tagging Collingwood's Nick Daicos relentlessly. G'day everyone.

Welcome to our AFL live blog. I'm Roy Ward and I'll be leading the line as we follow Sydney vs Collingwood from the SCG tonight which starts at 7.30pm AEST. We will also have some updates on the second match which is Gold Coast Suns against Port Adelaide from Darwin which starts at 8.10pm AEST





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Collingwood Josh Daicos Midfield Sydney SCG Craig Mcrae Scott Pendlebury Darcy Moore Sydney Vs Collingwood Sydney Swans First Nations Players Michael O'loughlin Lewis Jetta James Rowbottom Nick Daicos Brodie Grundy Oscar Steene Charlie Curnow Joel Amartey Tom Papley Logan Mcdonald Hayden Mclean North Melbourne Gold Coast Suns Port Adelaide Darwin Marn Grook Footy Perfect Night For Marn Grook Footy Malcolm Rosas Jr Selfless Speedy Desperate To Hunt Down The Ball Or Their Oppon Tagging Collingwood's Nick Daicos Relentlessly James Rowbottom's 150Th Game Roy Ward AFL Live Blog Sydney Vs Collingwood From The SCG Gold Coast Suns Against Port Adelaide From Dar

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