Collingwood Struggles Against Western Bulldogs, Coach McRae Reflects on Team's Progress

Collingwood's Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, and Jordan De Goey had a strong performance against the Western Bulldogs, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory. Coach Craig McRae described his team as a 'work in progress' and a 'middle of the road' team, despite their past achievements. The Magpies' loss leaves them clinging to a spot in the 10 and below, with five wins and a draw from 12 games. They have won only eight out of their past 21 games. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have been performing well, with coach Luke Beveridge remarking that the Magpies seemed to be toying with the competition. The contrast between the two teams was evident in a thrilling finish that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. The Bulldogs' victory was secured by the heroics of Will Lewis and Michael Sellwood, who stepped up in crucial moments. The Magpies' reliance on experience has been questioned, with only Nick Daicos and Beau McCreery being regular first-team players. The future of the team looks uncertain, with some key players nearing the end of their careers. The VFL team, in contrast, is struggling, with a 20th-place finish and two wins from nine games.

Collingwood 's Nick Daicos , Scott Pendlebury , and Jordan De Goey had a strong performance against the Western Bulldogs , but it wasn't enough to secure a victory.

Coach Craig McRae described his team as a 'work in progress' and a 'middle of the road' team, despite their past achievements. The Magpies' loss leaves them clinging to a spot in the 10 and below, with five wins and a draw from 12 games. They have won only eight out of their past 21 games.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have been performing well, with coach Luke Beveridge remarking that the Magpies seemed to be toying with the competition. The contrast between the two teams was evident in a thrilling finish that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. The Bulldogs' victory was secured by the heroics of Will Lewis and Michael Sellwood, who stepped up in crucial moments.

The Magpies' reliance on experience has been questioned, with only Nick Daicos and Beau McCreery being regular first-team players. The future of the team looks uncertain, with some key players nearing the end of their careers. The VFL team, in contrast, is struggling, with a 20th-place finish and two wins from nine games





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Collingwood Western Bulldogs Nick Daicos Scott Pendlebury Jordan De Goey Craig Mcrae Luke Beveridge Work In Progress Middle Of The Road Experience Youth Draft Picks Will Lewis Michael Sellwood Role Players Senior Players Collingwood Magpies Western Bulldogs Collingwood Football Club Western Bulldogs Football Club Collingwood Premiership Collingwood Football League Western Bulldogs Football League Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership Collingwood Football Club Premiership

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