Collingwood struggles with Jamie Elliott's knee injury and players' marking contest fallout after celebrating Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking game

Collingwood's brilliant forward Jamie Elliott suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating Scott Pendlebury's historic game. This news is accompanied by a knee injury update on Elliott, an exoneration of Tylar Young in the marking contest, an injury update on Darcy Moore and Will Hayes, comment from Coach Craig McRae on the necessity of the marking contest involvement, praise for the Collingwood team in their final effort, and a statement from Collingwood coach Craig McRae about his thoughts on Scott Pendlebury in light of the game's significance to the football club.

Collingwood will sweat on scans for brilliant forward Jamie Elliott after he suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating Scott Pendlebury 's record-breaking 433rd game. Elliott landed heavily after leaping high for a mark late in the final term and his knee buckled underneath him on landing.

Players remonstrated with Eagles defender Tylar Young, but coach Andrew McQualter exonerated him. McQualter said it was hard to comment on the legality of the marking contest because he was focused on Elliott at the time. Darcy Moore suffered a hamstring strain and Will Hayes suffered a dislocated shoulder in marking contests. McRae praised the bravery of the playing group and coach Pendlebury





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Football AFL Jamie Elliott Knee Injury Collingwood Young Pendlebury Record Scans Marking Contest Hamstring Strain Dislocated Shoulder Collapse Celebrated Achievement

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