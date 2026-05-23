Collingwood Stunned by Elliott's Serious Knee Injury after Melee with West Coast

Collingwood's hopes of another clean sweep suffered a major blow when Jamie Elliott, one of their key inclusions for years, suffered a feared-serious knee injury in a ruck contest following a melee with West Coast's Tylar Young. The severity of Elliott's injury remains unclear, but the Blues are keeping hopes for a strong season at bay.

Collingwood awaits the severity of Jamie Elliott’s feared-serious knee injury after a melee involving West Coast's Tylar Young following his attempt at a mark, which resulted in Elliot's left knee awkwardly landing on the landing, causing immediate pain upon attempting to mark.

The game between Collingwood and West Coast descended into chaos as players from both teams became involved in an altercation. The severity of Elliott's injury remains unclear, but reports indicate his involvement in a marking contest with Young. The referee stated that no foul was committed, but the severity of the injury is a cause of concern for Collingwood.

Elliott, in his 15th AFL season, has been a key contributor with a career-best 60-goal campaign in 2017-18, but has played in all 11 games this season, one year removed from the previous campaign. Moore and Hayes, who were both in the squad, were ruled out of the game at halftime





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Jamie Elliott Injury Collingwood Knee Injury Garry Lyon Concern Darcy Moore Injury Tylar Young Altercation Ruck Contest

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