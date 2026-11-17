Collingwood FC will issue Millane's retired number 42 to its first draft pick annually starting in 2027, following family approval. The move honors the 1990 premiership hero.

Collingwood Football Club has confirmed it will reinstate the iconic number 42 for the first time in over three decades, assigning the jersey to the club's inaugural selection in the annual national draft starting in 2027. The decision, which requires the explicit permission of the family of the late Darren Millane, ends a long-standing retirement of the number that has not been worn since Millane's tragic death in 1991.

Honoring Millane Through Rotating Jersey

The 147-game wingman wore number 42 during his illustrious career, which culminated in a premiership with the Magpies in 1990. His family has agreed to the rotation to ensure young players can connect with his legacy. Denise Millane, Darren's mother, stated that the number has always represented the man himself and his approach to the sport.

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She emphasized that seeing the jumper retired was an honor, but returning it to active play allows new athletes to learn about Darren's values and his deep love for Collingwood. The family hopes that every player who dons the jersey will embrace the responsibility and continue the legacy Millane created during his time with the club.

Millane's Elite Achievements and Legacy

Darren Millane was a standout performer during the 1990 premiership season, earning a spot in the All-Australian team. That same year, he was awarded the AFLPA's Leigh Matthews Trophy, recognizing him as the league's most valuable player. His contributions were so significant that he was named the 1987 club best and fairest winner.

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His status within the organization was further cemented when he was posthumously named in Collingwood's team of the century. The club also inducted him as a Magpies Hall of Fame member in 2006, solidifying his place in the team's history. His name will remain the only one on his old locker, preserving his unique connection to the number 42.

First Pick and Upcoming Draft Process

Collingwood is expected to have its first pick in the national draft, which begins on Thursday night. Reports indicate the club may select key forward Sam Gayfer with this selection. Gayfer is the nephew of Mick Gayfer, who was a teammate of Millane's on the 1990 premiership team, adding a personal layer of significance to the potential draft choice.

Barry Carp, the president of Collingwood, thanked the Millane family for collaborating with the club on this initiative. He acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with reintroducing the number, noting that the club understands the deep meaning attached to it. The rotation ensures the number remains a symbol of excellence rather than a static monument.

Leadership Perspectives and Safety Lessons

Craig Kelly, the chief executive of Collingwood, highlighted the broader lessons from Millane's life and his death in 1991 while driving home intoxicated at the age of 26. Kelly stated that the club must continue to share these important lessons with current players and staff members.

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He recalled how Collingwood opened up a world of opportunity and experience for the young Millane from Noble Park. Teammates and club personnel broadened his perspective, and in return, Millane helped shape the identity of the football club. This narrative underscores the importance of the number's return as both a celebration of talent and a reminder of life's fragility.