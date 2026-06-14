Collingwood Uses Daicos in Butters Pitch as Tasmania Target Comben

Collingwood has reportedly included Nick Daicos in its trade negotiations to lure Zak Butters, while the Tasmania Devils have identified North Melbourne's Charlie Comben as a key defensive target.

Collingwood Football Club is aggressively pursuing midfielder Zak Butters from Port Adelaide during the AFL trade period . In a notable strategy, Collingwood included their own superstar midfielder Nick Daicos in the meeting with Butters, showcasing Daicos as a major selling point and demonstrating the club's intention to build a dominant midfield partnership.

This move underscores both Daicos' value to Collingwood and the club's desire to surround him with elite talent through free agency. Butters, who performed exceptionally well in Port Adelaide's recent loss to Sydney, would require Collingwood to surrender significant draft picks and offer a lucrative contract, unlike another target, Brisbane's Lachie Neale, who would not cost draft selections.

Meanwhile, the Tasmania Devils are setting their sights on North Melbourne key defender Charlie Comben. Comben, 25, is a developing talent entering the final years of his contract and has expressed affection for his current club.

However, the Devils, with substantial financial resources from their increased salary cap, are prepared to offer a seven-figure contract to lure him. North Melbourne's future direction and on-field success will be crucial in determining whether they can retain Comben, as a non-competitive environment could make his departure likely. The Devils are also reportedly interested in other prominent players like Tom Green and Nate Caddy as they build their list for the future





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AFL Collingwood Zak Butters Nick Daicos Tasmania Devils Charlie Comben Trade Period North Melbourne Port Adelaide Lachie Neale

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