Collingwood vs Brisbane: AFL Preliminary Final Live Blog

Live coverage of the 2025 AFL Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane. Updates on team selections, key moments, and analysis of the crucial clash.

Good afternoon and welcome to ABC Sport 's live blog coverage of the 2025 AFL finals series. We've arrived at the penultimate game of the season, the second preliminary final between Collingwood and Brisbane . This clash promises to be an absolute spectacle, with both teams hungry for a spot in next week's grand final against Geelong. The anticipation is palpable, and the atmosphere surrounding this match is electric.

The Magpies and Lions have a storied rivalry, having produced some of the most memorable encounters in recent AFL history. Their battles have been characterized by intensity, skill, and a relentless desire to win. This particular match carries extra weight as it's a chance to avenge past losses and solidify their place as a genuine contender. The memories of their past encounters, especially the 2023 grand final, which was a classic encounter between the two titans, are still fresh in the minds of fans and players alike. The history between these teams adds another layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes game. This season, they have both shown moments of brilliance, showcasing their strengths in various aspects of the game. For Collingwood, their defensive structure, bolstered by the return of a key player, and their ability to score quickly have been critical to their success. Brisbane, on the other hand, has demonstrated exceptional forward pressure and a well-coordinated midfield that can dictate the tempo of the game. The two teams match up very evenly, and it's hard to know which team will walk away the victor. This is a matchup that often comes down to composure, strategy and sheer determination. The stakes are incredibly high, with the winner progressing to the biggest stage in the competition. The loser will have a long off-season to ponder over what could have been, and to plan for the upcoming campaign. A win here means everything, and the players will be leaving nothing on the field.\The teams have announced their lineups, with minimal changes on either side, setting the stage for what is expected to be a bruising encounter. The only named change for either side is a significant one for Collingwood, with Jeremy Howe returning to the defense after overcoming a groin injury. His inclusion is a huge boost for the Magpies, adding experience and stability to their backline. Wil Parker makes way for Howe in a tactical switch. This adjustment suggests Collingwood is focusing on bolstering their defensive capabilities to counter Brisbane's potent forward line. The Lions, on the other hand, have opted for consistency, sticking with the same team that secured a win over Gold Coast in their previous match. Their confidence will be high, and they will be looking to maintain their momentum as they aim for a spot in the grand final. The decision to maintain the same lineup suggests that the Brisbane coaching staff is happy with the team's performance and believe they have the right formula to overcome Collingwood. Collingwood, despite having options, have opted against calling 2023 Norm Smith Medallist Bobby Hill up for this one. This decision could be influenced by the balance of the side, the playing conditions, or perhaps Hill's current form. These coaching decisions add to the anticipation for the game, as fans and analysts alike speculate about the impact of these strategic choices. Both teams know that their selection will shape the overall game and dictate the outcome.\As the game looms, the narrative is set, and the stage is set for a contest that could be the highlight of the season. The game is more than just a game, it’s a battle for a chance to play in the biggest game of the year, and both teams are ready to grab it with everything they have. For Collingwood, this match is about proving their resilience, building upon their experience, and returning to the grand final. Brisbane seeks redemption, looking to use their tactical discipline and high-scoring offence to get them over the line and to the grand final. The atmosphere is going to be charged from the moment the players take the field, with both sets of supporters ready to show their backing for their team. Every possession, every tackle, every goal will be critical as the game progresses. There are plenty of possibilities on the field. The midfield battles, the defensive structures, and the offensive strategies will be intensely scrutinized. The experience, mental fortitude and teamwork will be tested. One side is looking to stamp their authority and secure their spot in the biggest game of the season. So join me, as we embark on the live blog, to savour this epic occasion. Keep me company as we witness this game together





