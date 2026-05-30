Colombia's presidential election: a contest between left and right on dealing with decades-long armed conflict

Colombia's presidential election is a contest between left and right, with two entirely contradictory proposals for dealing with the decades-long armed conflict that has claimed nearly half a million lives. The vote will be a test of the government's 'total peace' effort to sign disarmament deals with all criminal groups.

Colombia prepares to go to polls in election shadowed by resurgence of political violence. The country's decades-long armed conflict has reached its highest levels in a decade, making it a central issue in the upcoming presidential election .

The vote will be a contest between left and right, with two entirely contradictory proposals for dealing with the war that claimed nearly half a million lives. Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, has backed the leftwing senator Iván Cepeda, who is leading in the polls and is regarded as the architect of the government's 'total peace' effort to sign disarmament deals with all criminal groups.

However, many security experts have noted that armed factions have taken advantage of temporary ceasefires to continue expanding, and Cepeda remains committed to the plan. The two main challengers, the far-right lawyer and 'outsider' Abelardo de la Espriella and the rightwing senator Paloma Valencia, promise a return to all-out war as soon as they take office. The violence is driven by competition over drug production, retail and smuggling, illegal goldmining, logging, and local corruption.

Mateo Pérez Rueda, a 24-year-old journalist, was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by one of the armed groups, highlighting the surging political violence in the country. His case became yet another symbol of the surging political violence that has reached its highest levels in a decade, and that has made the decades-long internal armed conflict central to this Sunday's presidential election.

The vote will be a contest between left and right - and two entirely contradictory proposals for dealing with the war that claimed nearly half a million lives. Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, who under the constitution cannot seek re-election, has backed the leftwing senator Iván Cepeda, 63, who is leading in the polls and is regarded as the architect of the government's 'total peace' effort to sign disarmament deals with all criminal groups.

Many security experts, noting that armed factions have taken advantage of temporary ceasefires to continue expanding, but Cepeda remains committed to the plan. The two main challengers, the far-right lawyer and 'outsider' Abelardo de la Espriella, 47, and the rightwing senator Paloma Valencia, 48, promise a return to all-out war as soon as they take office.

Subsequent administrations slow-walked the implementation of the settlement, while some Farc factions and other rebel groups refused to sign any agreement, instead growing in strength and size.

'Here in Antioquia, the war never ended,' said Jorge Rueda, Mateo's cousin and godfather, who lived a few blocks away from the journalist in Yarumal, only 33 miles from where he was killed. Although the various rebel factions claim a political agenda, most of the violence is driven by competition over drug production, retail and smuggling (Colombia remains the world's biggest producer of cocaine), illegal goldmining, logging, and local corruption.

'Here, the war is over micro-trafficking and another over the goldmines,' added Rueda. Between two Farc dissident groups on the opposite side of the country, in the southern department of Guaviare, many of them were children and teenagers forcibly recruited by the crime factions.

Alejandro Chala, a researcher at the Fundación Paz y Reconciliación, argued that although the figures were high, the current moment was not comparable to the period before the peace agreement, when the homicide rate peaked at about 80 per 100,000 inhabitants; it now stands at about 26 per 100,000.

'The violence now is much more territorially concentrated, largely entrenched in the main areas where illegal economic routes operate … It clearly generates a lot of media noise, but it does not have the national reach it had in the past,' he said. Even so, Espriella has argued that it is necessary to 'save Colombia' from crime, while Valencia says that instead of 'Until recently Cepeda remained firmly at the top of the polls, with Valencia in second place; but in the past two weeks she has been overtaken by Espriella.

With a large share of voters still undecided, the outcome is uncertain: if no candidate wins more than half of the vote, a runoff will be held on 21 June. Valencia has been a senator since 2014, and is the granddaughter of the former president Guillermo León Valencia, and a loyal follower of the ex-president Álvaro Uribe Vélez, whose two terms between 2002 and 2010 were marked by an aggressive military confrontation with armed groups that produced limited results and became tainted by the Espriella is a criminal lawyer and millionaire businessman with a lavish lifestyle who owns wine and rum brands and investments in cattle ranching and real estate, but has never held public office.

He is an admirer of Donald Trump, and has courted controversy during the campaign, telling a radio host that he is winning female voters because of the size of his genitals. With his neatly trimmed beard, he has also modelled himself on El Salvador's populist autocrat Nayib Bukele, who has imprisoned at least 2% of his country's adult population as part of a controversial Sandra Borda Guzmán, an associate professor of political science at Universidad de los Andes, said: 'He also carries some elements of this new counterculture against political correctness, in the style of Javier Milei and Donald Trum





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