Colombia’s Wayúu people fear ‘green energy boom’ repeats mining devastation

The Wayúu Indigenous community in La Guajira, Colombia, faces a new threat: the encroachment of renewable energy projects. Their ancestral lands are being affected by mining and, if history repeats itself, they fear their communities will face new challenges from the energy transition.

Why Colombia ’s Wayúu people fear Colombia ’s green energy boom In the country’s north, mining has ravaged Indigenous lands and lives for decades. Is history repeating itself as renewable energy schemes arrive on their doorstep?n the heart of the dry tropical forest, Maria Elena Aguilar Uriana walks past towering cacti, her ancestors’ graves, and patterned clothes blowing in the wind.

Her brow is furrowed, her hands fixed on her hips. She points to a former watering hole, now nothing but dust.

‘Our children are malnourished and dying,’ she says. ‘It’s all because of the mining. It has destroyed our landscape, our homes, our lives.





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Mining Renewable Energy Environment Indigenous Peoples Colombia Impact Of Mining On Indigenous Communities Renewable Energy Projects And Indigenous Commu Industrial Mining And The Environment

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