Colorado Governor Vetoes Sweeping Ban on Surveillance Pricing Amid National Debate

Colorado Governor Jared Polis vetoed a comprehensive bill to ban algorithmic surveillance pricing for wages and consumer goods, citing overbreadth. The veto draws criticism from consumer advocates who argue it sides with corporations over workers. The bill would have been the nation's strongest, surpassing Maryland's narrower law, and aimed to cover all industries and wage setting. Multiple states are considering similar measures as federal inaction spurs state-level regulatory efforts.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis vetoed a significant bill on Tuesday that sought to ban the use of surveillance pricing for setting worker wages and consumer prices.

The proposed legislation would have established the nation's strongest restrictions on algorithmic pricing, following Maryland's earlier, more limited law. Governor Polis, in his veto letter, argued the measure was overly broad and would inadvertently ban harmless technological applications that benefit both consumers and workers. He contended it would punish differential lower pricing, not just unjustified higher charges. Consumer advocates strongly criticized the decision.

Pat Garofalo of the American Economic Liberties Project stated the governor "chose to side with the dominant corporations using invasive surveillance data to pick their pockets" over working residents. The bill aimed to prohibit companies from using artificial intelligence or data analytics to set individualized prices or wages based on a person's collected information-including location, purchase history, financial status, travel habits, and affiliations.

Critics of such surveillance pricing assert companies exploit this data to extract maximum willingness to pay from buyers and minimal acceptance from workers. The legislation included specific exemptions for certain loyalty-based discounts and transparent markdowns for students and seniors. This marks the second Polis veto on surveillance pricing within a year; he blocked a similar measure in 2025. Despite this setback, multiple states-including Illinois, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut-are actively pursuing regulatory actions.

Connecticut recently passed a sweeping consumer privacy bill containing new surveillance pricing rules, while a separate, narrower grocery-focused ban was enacted in April but faced criticism for industry loopholes. Colorado's proposal was broader in scope, covering all industries and wages, and aimed to close loopholes like raising all prices then offering individualized discounts-a practice Maryland's law does not address.

Opponents of Colorado's bill, including the Travel Technology Association, argued it was too broad, would disrupt competitive markets, invite frivolous litigation, and prohibit transparent, pro-consumer pricing practices. At the federal level, the FTC under the Biden administration documented surveillance pricing across retail sectors and was asked to investigate online food delivery fees.

However, current FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson has dismissed the prior administration's report, signaling limited federal action and increasing the perceived need for state-level intervention. The debate continues over balancing privacy protection with market innovation and competition





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