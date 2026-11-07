Hakodate food guide: 36-hour Japanese adventure from chicken butt to sea urchin

A 36-hour food adventure in Hakodate, Hokkaido, featuring exceptional yakitori, 8am sushi at the morning market, a hike up Mount Hakodate, and a soft-serve pumpkin ice-cream finale.

A 36-hour food adventure in Hakodate, on the southern tip of Hokkaido, Japan, begins late at night with complimentary sake in a hotel lobby and a sideways rainstorm.

With lunch skipped for reasons that seem foolish and far away, dinner is a yakitori restaurant chosen only because it is 30 metres from the hotel. Fate is kind: Toritatsu serves exceptional food. The chicken meatballs come perfectly paired with sauce and yolk, the reeba (liver) is an embodiment of umami, and the shiitake adds a welcome splash of vegetable to a carnivorous diet.

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The standout is the bonjiri, colloquially known as chicken butt, a highly prized cut from above the tail that is fatty, cartilaginous and bursts with flavour. When the bill is about to be paid, Google Translate comes out. There is a problem, or so it seems, one that cannot be solved by passable Japanese. The truth is a stranger has paid for the meal before disappearing into the night like a bill-paying Batman.

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Unable to thank the mysterious benefactor, the diners buy the staff a round of beers instead. Each staff member individually comes out to thank them with a kampai, turning the gesture into something of a performance. With these formalities finished, they retreat to the hotel for an early start the following morning. Japan is playing Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and a Samurai Blue T-shirt was not bought for nothing.

The only place showing the game is a sushi restaurant inside the Hakodate Morning Market, which means 8am sushi and beer. Ironically, this is the ideal time to eat at the market, as the catch comes in early and the restaurants close at 1pm. The order is the omakase, a way of telling the chef to feed the diner until their eyes roll back into their skull and they fall off the stool.

Morning sushi at Hakodate Market

The chef casually slaps together prawn nigiri so buttery it melts, salmon roe that pops like fishy little candies, and scallops that taste like slurping the sea. Uni is in season, too, and it is a personal favourite. Technically it is the sex organs of sea urchins, and between this and the chicken butt, it is really turning into a kinky kind of food adventure.

With all the beer, raw fish and sea urchin gonads swilling around in the stomach, the questionable decision is made to hike to the top of Mount Hakodate. It is a vain attempt to work off breakfast sushi that turns into a somewhat queasy climb. The view from the top is allegedly spectacular, but the mists roll in and make it impossible to see more than a few feet in front of you.

This is Mother Nature telling the hiker to get back to the important business of the article: the food. Upon descending, a swing past Hakodate most famous restaurant reveals a burger joint run by a psychotic clown. There are 17 Lucky Pierrot restaurants in a town with a population of roughly 230,000, which strikes Paul Marshall as about 16 too many. Unfortunately, eating at Lucky Pierrot is impossible for spiritual reasons, namely because clowns hurt his spirit.

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Seafood ramen and chirashi bowls

The pivot is to a ramen joint that makes use of the town exceptional seafood. Yamazaki Yofuten serves ramen with, oddly enough, prawn wontons, and offers chirashi bowls on the side. Having already eaten my weight in raw fish, no amount of mercury can stop a chirashi bowl from being added to the order. It comes heaped with thick chunks of salmon and spoonfuls of roe, and is a meal in itself, making the wonton ramen another mountain to climb.

The end result is an afternoon food coma. Emerging a few hours later, the next stop is a vintage clothing store that doubles as a bar. It sucks me in with its Japanese reggae and keeps me hooked thanks to the owner, a renaissance man who has styled himself as a kind of live-action version of Dragon Ball Master Roshi. Still way too full from lunch, dinner here is an austere combination of beer and complimentary nuts.

Delicious. The last meal in Hakodate is another breakfast oddity: a soft-serve ice-cream at the JR station. This one is pumpkin flavoured and, as something of a soft cream connoisseur, it is one of the kooky combinations enjoyed the most. It is the perfect end to a 36-hour food adventure.

I cannot promise that strangers will pay for your meals, but I can promise that if you come to Hakodate with your mouth as open as your mind, you are in for a seriously good time. Paul Marshall is a Sydney-based travel writer who got lost on the Banana Pancake Trail and never found his way back.

A champion of backpacking and budget-savvy travel, he specialises in B-side destinations and learning just enough of the local language to order a beer, but no follow-up questions please.