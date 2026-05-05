Comedian's Video Mocking Kumanjayi Little Baby's Murder Sparks Outrage

Adelaide comedian Alex 'Shooter' Williamson's video imagining a phone call between Kumanjayi Little Baby's parents and her alleged murderer has been condemned as deeply offensive and racist by South Australia's Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People.

The Adelaide comedy scene is facing scrutiny following the online posting of a video by comedian Alex 'Shooter' Williamson. The video depicts a fictionalized phone conversation between the parents of Kumanjayi Little Baby , a five-year-old Aboriginal girl, and Jefferson Lewis , the man accused of her murder.

This content has sparked widespread condemnation, particularly from South Australia's Commissioner for Aboriginal Children and Young People, Dale Agius, who has labeled the video deeply offensive and a display of cruelty disguised as humor. The post emerged amidst a period of national mourning for Kumanjayi, and Agius emphasized the profound grief experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, as well as all Australians who recognize the tragedy of the situation.

He unequivocally stated that the video was not comedy, nor did it serve any legitimate purpose, instead characterizing it as a racist act exploiting the pain of a grieving community for cheap entertainment. The commissioner highlighted the damaging message the video sends to Aboriginal children and families, suggesting their suffering is open for public amusement. He firmly rejected any attempt to justify the content through claims of comedic intent or harmlessness, asserting its unacceptability under any circumstances.

Agius further appealed for calm and respect for the family and the broader community, urging Australians to support the family in their grief and allow the legal process to unfold without further disruption. He underscored the importance of acknowledging the systemic issues that contribute to tragedies like this, pointing to the challenges faced by families in remote and regional Australia, including overcrowding, limited access to services, and the pervasive effects of poverty and disadvantage.

The incident has ignited a debate about the boundaries of comedy and the responsibility of performers to consider the impact of their work, especially when dealing with sensitive and traumatic events. The commissioner’s strong condemnation reflects a growing awareness of the harm that can be caused by insensitive or exploitative content, and the need for greater cultural sensitivity and respect in public discourse.

The focus now remains on supporting the grieving family and ensuring that justice is served in the case of Kumanjayi Little Baby. The video’s circulation has prompted discussions about the role of social media platforms in regulating harmful content and the potential for online platforms to amplify insensitive or offensive material. Many are calling for greater accountability from content creators and platforms to prevent the spread of such content in the future.

The commissioner’s statement serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy and respect, particularly when engaging with issues that affect vulnerable communities. The incident underscores the need for ongoing dialogue and education to promote understanding and address systemic inequalities that contribute to the disproportionate impact of trauma on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The community is rallying around the family, offering support and solidarity during this incredibly difficult time.

The outpouring of grief and condemnation of the video demonstrates a widespread rejection of racism and a commitment to justice for Kumanjayi Little Baby





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