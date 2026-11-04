Commonwealth defends teen social media ban in High Court against Reddit challenge

The Commonwealth has conceded that Australia's teen social media ban hampers children's political communication but argues online dangers justify the restriction. Reddit and a libertarian group are challenging the world-first ban in the High Court.

The Commonwealth has conceded in the High Court that Australia's teen social media ban has hampered children's ability to engage in political debate, but argued online dangers are so great that the restriction is worth it to protect them.

The government was defending the world-first ban on Wednesday against US-based platform Reddit and a libertarian advocacy group in a closely watched contest. The Commonwealth claimed the ban burdened teens' implied constitutional right to freedom of political communication. The case is a major test of Anthony Albanese's teen social media ban, the foundational plank of Labor's digital safety agenda.

Also read High Court hears Reddit and Digital Freedom Project challenge to Australia teen social media ban

Defence of Teen Social Media Ban

The policy has been attacked by the Coalition, the Trump administration and social media giants as an attempt to curb free speech. Australia's social media ban for teens is attracting global attention, but Reddit is challenging it in the High Court. The defence argued the impingement on political communication was only minor. It suggested Reddit could skirt the ban by developing a kids-only version of its platform that did not include harmful features.

Advertisement

NSW Libertarian MP John Ruddick, president of the Digital Freedom project, which is also a party to the case, said on Tuesday the prime minister had established a pattern of censorship. He cited the teen social media ban, the proposed digital duty of care and hate speech reforms. Commonwealth barristers argued addictive and harmful features of social media posed a slew of risks to teens.

These included detrimental effects on sleep and attention span, fostering depression and suicidal ideation, and intensifying ADHD symptoms. Stephen Lloyd, SC, said protecting against those dangers was worth an indirect and modest restriction on teens' ability to engage in political discussions online. Lloyd said children were particularly vulnerable to psychological manipulation features such as algorithm-recommended content and endless scroll.

He said Reddit's suggestions for alternatives to the ban, including prompting users to log off after an hour of screen time, would not protect against harm as effectively. Teens could still participate in political communication, he said, including through viewing sites without logging in, using messaging and gaming platforms that are not banned, through a parent's social media account, or on a hypothetical version of Reddit designed for children.

Reddit Challenges Government Position

Reddit's barrister, Perry Herzfeld, SC, said the Commonwealth's suggestion of creating a children-only Reddit would still prevent teens from engaging with the main platform. If the social media ban was struck down, platforms could instead create child-friendly accounts without the features the government has identified as harmful within Reddit, he said. Herzfeld said platforms would have to comply with the government's looming digital duty of care, which could achieve the same goal of protecting children online without hampering political communication.

Advertisement

Reddit had argued on Tuesday that harmful features should be banned instead of accounts, and pointed to problems with age verification. Lloyd rejected that argument on behalf of the government on Wednesday, saying Reddit had not provided evidence for how many people were incorrectly being identified as underage. He also rejected the eSafety commissioner's early assessment of a potential social media ban as a blunt instrument, saying the age restrictions were designed to minimise exposure to harmful features.

High Court Hearing Continues

Asked whether he accepted that social media was a key communication tool for children, Lloyd said it was unknown whether they were participating in political discourse or were checking what their favourite movie star was doing. The High Court contest continues to test children's right to political free speech. The case is a major test of Anthony Albanese's teen social media ban, the foundational plank of Labor's digital safety agenda.

The policy has been attacked by the Coalition, the Trump administration and social media giants as an attempt to curb free speech.