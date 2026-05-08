Communications Minister Anika Wells Ordered to Pay Back $10,000 in Travel Expenses

Anika Wells, the Communications Minister, has been ordered to pay back more than $10,000 in travel expenses after the parliamentary expenses watchdog found she broke travel rules four times. The expenses watchdog ruled that Wells did not break the rules when she charged taxpayers thousands for a family reunion at the Thredbo ski resort and $1000 for making a Comcar limousine wait for her for seven hours outside the Australian Open. However, the watchdog cleared Wells of misusing her expenses on the basis that the dominant purpose of the travel was parliamentary business.

Communications Minister Anika Wells has been ordered to pay more than $10,000 back to taxpayers after the parliamentary expenses watchdog found she broke travel rules four times, including a trip her husband took to the 2025 AFL grand final.

Wells was made to pay $10,116 back to the public purse – $8093 of inappropriate travel expenses and a $2023 penalty, according to audit documents published by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority on Friday. But the expenses watchdog ruled the minister did not break the rules when she charged taxpayers thousands for a family reunion at the Thredbo ski resort and $1000 for making a Comcar limousine wait for her for seven hours outside the Australian Open.

A trip to Adelaide for a Saturday afternoon meeting with South Australian Health Minister Chris Picton, who is married to Wells’ friend Connie Blefari, and which coincided with Blefari’s birthday party, was also judged to be within the rules. The minister referred herself to IPEA after an ongoing scandal stemming from revelations that she, a staffer, and a public servant paid almost $100,000 for flights to New York to spruik the government’s social media ban.

Wells, who is also the federal sports minister, came under further pressure over her husband travelling to three AFL grand finals at a cost of $9000 to the taxpayer. Wells said in a statement released on Friday: ‘These were four cases where I chose what I thought was the more sensible, cheaper option, but those choices were not allowed according to the rules, which I accept and respect. I accept assessment and I am sorry for making these honest mistakes. I have repaid the money with a penalty loading.





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Communications Minister Anika Wells Travel Expenses Parliamentary Expenses Authority New York Social Media Ban AFL Grand Finals Family Reunion Travel Comcar Limousine Australian Open Labor Caucus Meeting Australian Paralympic Snow Sports Team South Australian Health Minister Chris Picton Connie Blefari Julia Gillard Rudd-Gillard Government Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young Liberal Party Australian Business Network Trade Minister Don Farrell Attorney-General Michelle Rowland Press Gallery Journalist

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