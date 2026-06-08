Community Mourns Four-Year-Old Layna Leavy After Canning Vale Crash

A four-year-old girl, Layna Leavy, died in a car crash in Canning Vale, Perth. The family had moved from Ireland to Australia just two years ago, and the young girl quickly became beloved in her community. A memorial has grown at the crash site, and a fundraiser has shown immense community support.

The Perth and Irish communities are rallying around the family of Layna Leavy , a four-year-old girl who tragically died in a car crash in Canning Vale.

It was only two years ago that the family decided to leave Ireland for a fresh start in Australia. They had been building a new life, and the local community that had welcomed them is now mourning the little girl's death.

"Layna Leavy was four years old, a little girl with an infectious smile and a warmth that filled every room she walked into," the family shared. She was a passenger in a Holden Astra that collided with a Ford Mustang in Canning Vale, in the city's southeast, around 3:15 pm on Wednesday. Her parents had moved their young family, including Layna and her brother Glen, 15,000 km from Ireland to Perth in June 2024.

"In less than two years, Layna had already woven herself into the hearts of so many here in Australia and across the community they had left behind in Ireland," fundraiser organisers stated, adding that "no words can describe the depth of this loss". The tragic crash occurred at the intersection of Boardman Road and Garden Street. A makeshift memorial has bloomed for little Layna, with devastated community members ensuring she will not be forgotten.

"The flowers, teddy bears, and dolls placed at the crash site by friends and strangers demonstrate the mark this little girl made on the world in just four short years," the GoFundMe organiser said. Layna's family expressed that they "never could have imagined" that the community would come together in this way to support them and honour their daughter's memory.

"We are completely overwhelmed and not yet able to find the words to express what this means to us," the family said. "To every single person who gave, shared, who lit a candle and left flowers at the roadside, you have wrapped your arms around our family at a time when we need it most. " Layna's mother poignantly added, "Four years on this earth was never long enough.

I hope you continue to sing and dance in the sky and forever in our hearts.

" The overwhelming show of support reflects how deeply this young girl touched those around her in both Australia and her native Ireland





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Layna Leavy Canning Vale Crash Community Support Ireland Australia Child Death

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