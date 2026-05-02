Community Mourns Kumanjayi Little Baby, Support Flows for Grieving Family

The family of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, who was found deceased near Alice Springs, has thanked the community for its overwhelming support. Tributes are being held and donations are being collected as the community mourns the tragic loss.

The community of Alice Springs and beyond is in mourning following the tragic death of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby . Her body was discovered on the outskirts of the town on Thursday, bringing to an end a five-day search that captivated the nation.

Hundreds of volunteers, alongside dedicated police personnel, tirelessly combed through dense scrubland after Kumanjayi went missing from her home at the Old Timers / Ilyperenye town camp last weekend. The discovery has understandably sparked profound grief and, initially, some unrest within the community. Kumanjayi’s grandfather, Robin Japanangka Granites, a Senior Warlpiri Elder, has expressed the family’s deep gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the community.

Tributes have been pouring in, with residents laying flowers, teddy bears, and heartfelt messages of condolence outside the Old Timers town camp. Donations of essential items like food, blankets, and clothing have also been generously provided to Hidden Valley, where the family is currently conducting ‘sorry business’ – a traditional period of mourning and remembrance. Mr. Granites emphasized the importance of respecting the family’s space and time for grieving, while also acknowledging the anger and hurt felt by all.

He reiterated calls for calm following an outburst of violence that occurred after the arrest of a 47-year-old man, Jefferson Lewis, in connection with Kumanjayi’s death. Mr. Lewis was transported to Darwin for safety reasons, having sustained injuries during his arrest, though police have stated these injuries were not life-threatening. Charges are anticipated to be laid in the coming days.

The family’s request for privacy and respect during this incredibly difficult time has been widely echoed by community leaders and authorities. The outpouring of support extends beyond material donations and expressions of sympathy. Joshua Keomuongchamh, one of the many volunteers who participated in the search, described the emotional toll of the search, particularly as a father himself.

He highlighted the remarkable unity displayed by the community during the search effort and expressed hope that this same spirit of togetherness will continue during the recovery process. Recognizing the potential for fraudulent fundraising attempts, the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care (SNAICC) has established an official donation portal to ensure funds reach the family directly. Local member for Gwoja, Chansey Paech, is also accepting donations at his office.

A sunset vigil is planned for next week, encouraging attendees to wear pink – Kumanjayi’s favourite colour – as a tribute to her memory. This tragedy has deeply affected Alice Springs and the wider Australian community, prompting a collective expression of grief and a renewed focus on supporting Indigenous families and communities. The focus now is on allowing the family to grieve and begin the long process of healing, surrounded by the love and support of their community





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kumanjayi Little Baby Alice Springs Missing Child Indigenous Community Sorry Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Our children are precious': family of Kumanjayi Little baby urge community to focus on grievingEmotions boiled over last night in Alice Springs following the capture of the 47-year-old suspect in the girl's disappearance and alleged murder.

Read more »

Family of Kumanjayi Little Baby calls for calm after Alice Springs riotingThe family of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby urges calm following rioting in Alice Springs after the arrest of her alleged killer, Jefferson Lewis. Police reveal Lewis was beaten unconscious before arrest, while community leaders plead for peace and respect during grieving.

Read more »

‘Full transparency’: Politicians demand inquiry after death of Kumanjayi Little Baby in Northern Territory7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Community Mourns Loss of Kumanjayi Little Baby as Nation Shows SupportThe grandfather of Kumanjayi Little Baby expresses gratitude for nationwide support while the community of Alice Springs grieves the tragic loss. The incident has highlighted the strength and unity of the local community, with calls for healing and non-violence amid collective sorrow.

Read more »

Search Continues for Missing Five-Year-Old Kumanjayi Little Baby in Alice SpringsA five-year-old girl, Kumanjayi Little Baby, has been allegedly abducted from her home in Alice Springs, sparking a large-scale search operation and a community-wide crisis. Jefferson Lewis, 47, is suspected of the abduction, and a riot broke out at a hospital where he was being held under police guard.

Read more »

Remembering Kumanjayi Little Baby: A Community MournsA heartbreaking story detailing the life and loss of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, remembered fondly by her family as a loving and happy child. The article recounts cherished memories and details the circumstances surrounding her death.

Read more »