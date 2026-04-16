Community Spirit Thrives: Neighbours Share Tools and Grandparent Nicknames, Plus Word Definitions

This compilation of reader letters highlights heartwarming examples of community cooperation, from shared tool libraries to unique grandparent monikers. It also touches on word origins and definitions, showcasing the diverse interests and experiences of local residents.

The notion of a neighbourhood tool-sharing initiative, as recently discussed, is clearly resonating with many, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and resourcefulness. Sue Scott of Hornsby vividly recalls her childhood in Wales, where neighbourly generosity was the norm. Upon moving into their new home, a neighbour promptly offered the use of their ladder, conveniently stored in a nearby garage.

This simple act of kindness exemplifies a time when communal support was implicit and readily available. Now residing in a unit, Scott continues this tradition, sharing her stepladder with fellow residents, a testament to the enduring power of cooperation without the need for formal rules. This spirit of giving and sharing is not a relic of the past, as evidenced by Mary Williams from Cobargo on the Far South Coast. Her community established a tool library in the aftermath of the 2019/20 bushfires, a project that has since become a cherished resource. For a modest annual fee, locals gain access to a vast collection of tools, ranging from power drills to trailers, all acquired through donations and purchases. The library's operations, including hiring and maintenance, are managed by dedicated local volunteers, underscoring the profound impact of collective effort and a shared sense of purpose. Beyond practical sharing, the concept of grandparent nicknames also sparked nostalgic and amusing anecdotes. Andy Parkinson of Kiama shared a charming variation: his uncle was affectionately known as Birdie by his grandchildren, a moniker he deems even more endearing than the common Pa. Michael McFadyen of Kareela recounted his own childhood experience, referring to his fraternal grandfather as MorPa. He speculates whether this unique name stemmed from his grandfather being another (more) Pa, or perhaps due to his residence in Morpeth. Bruce Horsburgh of Robertson provided a particularly elaborate tale of grandparent appellation evolution. As his first grandchild was anticipated, his wife was diligently searching for a suitable name. Inexplicably, their son suggested the name Brian, which then amusingly morphed into Bad Brian, subsequently shortening to B.B. Today, all six of their grandchildren affectionately refer to her as Bebe. These personal stories offer a heartwarming glimpse into the intimate bonds and creative expressions within families. Further correspondence delved into etymology and word usage. Russ Couch of Woonona offered a lighthearted take on the biblical figure of the Messiah, referencing Donald Trump's mother, Mary, and humorously noting the absence of a carpenter named Fred in his lineage. Hugh Moran of Gordon provided a more detailed genealogical insight, pointing out the fascinating name of Trump’s paternal grandmother, Elisabeth Christ, which he found particularly noteworthy given the subject's contemporary artistic endeavors. Meanwhile, Alynn Pratt of Grenfell playfully suggested the word Dictionary as an alternative to welkin, implying its fundamental importance, while Betsy Richens’ apparent unfamiliarity with the latter term prompted this witty retort. Julia Smart of Camperdown, however, asserted her knowledge of welkin, expressing her annoyance at the previous exchange. Finally, George Manojlovic of Mangerton offered a concise and rather blunt definition for train travellers who spit on public transport: trainspitters, noting their preference for Port Hacking as a destination. These varied contributions highlight a community engaged in thoughtful reflection, playful banter, and a shared appreciation for language and shared experiences





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Community Sharing Tool Libraries Grandparent Names Word Definitions Local Initiatives

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