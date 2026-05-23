Comparing Apples with Aardvarks: A Movie Buff's Perspective on Art and Creativity

The author reflects on their tendency to make movie comparisons that don't quite add up, comparing apples with aardvarks, and the impact it has on their relationships with friends. They also discuss the concept of bending, breaking, and blending existing concepts in creative activity.

When it comes to art, is it ever OK to compare apples with oranges, or even apples with aardvarks? I don’t know if it is.

And yet ... I can’t stop doing it.at the cinema with some friends. It’s the new film by the auteur Paolo Sorrentino, about an Italian president consumed with questions of public and private conscience in his final term of office.is an art-house film (contains moody rooftop scenes involving cigarettes, suffering horses, etc) and explores perennial and modern moral quandaries, from infidelity to euthanasia. There were moments of brilliance inMy friends, sitting next to me, shook their heads.

The comment was part of a long-running joke between the three of us. These two friends are knowledgeable about cinema and watch hundreds of movies every year but I’m more of a book person. The joke is that, by contrast, I’ve only seen five movies over the course of my lifetime – includingis a 1992 slacker-comedy about a metalhead, Wayne, who hosts a cult talk-show from his parents’ basement in Aurora, Illinois.

) I saw it when I was 12 and thought it was hilarious. Some juvenile part of me continues to hold on to this memory as a peak movie experience – even if parts of the film have not aged especially well. This juvenile part of me was also a subliminal part of me, until I started the in-joke with my movie-buff friends.

Since then, thecomparison impulse will steal over my mind and I’ll be powerless to stop it.cameo as a shock-rock sage? After all, Alice Cooper cuts a doubly subversive figure, upsetting mainstream social mores with his on-stage persona and challenging the expectations of the metal community backstage. Sorrentino set out to make a visually striking study of modern morality in the Italian capital and not a deranged, Aurora-based buddy comedy.

His work should be discussed accordingly.on its own terms liked it more than I did. Sorrentino has been hailed by some as a 21st-century Fellini.star, Toni Servillo, won the best actor award at the 2025 Venice Film Festival for his performance as the inscrutable president paralysed by awesome responsibility. (And, look, Toni was great.

But ... was Mike Myers better as the vacillating Wayne, torn between the trappings of mainstream success and the awesome responsibility he owes to his authentic doofus persona and original fan base? ) I’ll need to overcome this unhealthy habit of the mind if I want my friends to stay friends with me in the long term. Or maybe I just need to keep this weird activity inside my mind and keep my mouth shut for now.

Not too long ago I watched the documentary, hosted by neuroscientist David Eagleman. It’s about the neural processes involved in creative activity. I learnt that artists and innovators achieve great feats of creativity not from generating purely original ideas but by ‘bending, breaking and blending’ existing concepts and remixing them into unlikely combinations.

(TheStill, perhaps making movie comparisons that do not bear comparison – comparing apples with aardvarks – is a classic example of bending, breaking and blending, and we should all be doing it all the time. It’s possible this kind of unlikely analysis is the beginning of all sorts of extraordinary creative breakthroughs. And if not, it’s definitely the end of sensible conversation.





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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