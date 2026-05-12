Complex Challenges for Newly Appointed Carlton Coach Josh Fraser

The return of Josh Fraser as the interim coach of Carlton FC brings an intriguing new chapter to their season. With new rules and a strong AFL draft ahead, Carlton faces several list-management decisions and challenging matches ahead. Experienced players like Patrick Cripps who have had multiple coaches throughout their careers are also struggling with their own destinies. Jaxon Artemis from South Fremantle and Sam Toner from Richmond are expected to be considered in the rookie list spot. The task ahead, led by the fresh eyes of a new interim coach, remains fascinating and intriguing.

Carlton's navigation of their list will be an intriguing watch as new interim coach Josh Fraser leads the club through the remaining 14 matches of the season.

Under new rules, finishing last will give Carlton the best hand to attack a draft that is certain to yield them father-son prospect Cody Walker. The Blues' list-management decisions will be made with fresh eyes, after the departure of list boss Nick Austin. The three power clubs, Blues, Essendon, and Richmond, face each other in decisive matches.

The first job of the new Blues coach will be to convince experienced trio Patrick Cripps, Harry McKay, and Jacob Weitering that the plan is strong. The club may have to realise whatever trade value they can obtain if any of the trio push for a trade. Carlton CEO Graham Wright expects them to remain, but it's round nine and anything could happen. The team's form, particularly in midfield, is encouraging.

Jaxon Artemis is at the top of the list of potential state league players being considered for a rookie list spot in the mid-season draft. The South Fremantle premiership player, who joined the Devils, has shown his damaging kick in the VFL. The parallels of a big off-season followed by an early coach departure, followed by a list shift, are obvious.

If any of the trio push for a trade, the club may have little choice but to realise whatever trade value they can obtain. All in all, a complex set of challenges awaits Josh Fraser and Carlton in the remaining 14 matches





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