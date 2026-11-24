A detailed analysis of the major policy promises from Labor, the Coalition, the Greens, and One Nation ahead of the 2026 Victorian state election, covering healthcare, housing, crime, and cost of living measures.

As the 2026 Victorian state election approaches, voters are presented with a diverse array of policy platforms from the major political parties, each vying to address the pressing economic, social, and infrastructural challenges facing the state.

The political landscape features prominent leaders such as Labor's Ben Carroll, the Liberals' Jess Wilson, the Greens' Ellen Sandell, and One Nation's Warren Pickering, who have outlined distinct strategies ranging from cost of living relief to crime prevention and healthcare reform. It is crucial for the electorate to recognize that while these promises offer a clear direction for potential governance, not all commitments have been independently verified or fully costed by external financial auditors.

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Voters Weigh Policy Feasibility

Consequently, voters must weigh these ambitious proposals against their practical feasibility and economic impact as they prepare to cast their ballots. On the front of economic and living costs, the parties have proposed significantly different approaches to alleviate financial pressure on families. Labor has pledged to implement cost tolls capped at fifty dollars a week, an initiative estimated to cost one hundred eighty million dollars over two years, while also committing to make public transport permanently free.

Additionally, the party aims to open ten publicly owned supermarkets to combat rising grocery prices, requiring an initial investment of three hundred fifty million dollars over four years, which they intend to fund through increased taxation on gambling companies and large banking institutions. In contrast, the Greens have proposed similar dental clinic expansions but have also introduced a groundbreaking policy regarding Indigenous voice and treaty.

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They highlight the establishment of an Indigenous body with two arms created in 2025, the Nginma Ngainga Wara, which provides oversight and accountability for government actions, and the Nyerna Yoorrook Telkuna, which is tasked with conducting truth-telling processes. This legislative move is described as an Australian first, aiming to enhance transparency and address historical injustices through structured governmental accountability.

Healthcare Funding Domains Debate

Healthcare and crime prevention remain central pillars of the election debate, with substantial funding allocated to these sectors by the major parties. Labor has committed one point one seven billion dollars to deliver one hundred thousand extra elective surgeries in the public system over four years, a move they claim will halve the current waitlist.

This is supported by one hundred ninety-five million dollars for specialist appointments and one point five billion dollars for hiring fifteen hundred new health workers and expanding emergency departments. On the crime front, Labor is matching the Coalition's promise to enact Aidan's law, which adds aggravating circumstances for attacking good Samaritans, and introducing Celeste's law to protect stalking victims through mandatory GPS monitoring funded by offenders.

Education And Housing Pledges

They also propose building three new select-entry high schools for one hundred fifty million dollars to enhance educational outcomes. The Coalition has responded with a pledge to build twenty-five thousand six hundred homes for first home buyers across twenty suburbs, aiming for completion by twenty twenty-seven, and to partner with private hospitals to perform ten thousand surgeries at no additional cost to patients.

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Meanwhile, One Nation has taken a more stringent approach to law enforcement, proposing to allow police and protective services officers to conduct warrantless stops and searches using handheld metal detectors, reflecting a sharp divergence in philosophical approaches to public safety and civil liberties across the political spectrum.