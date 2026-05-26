Concerns grow over Donald Trump’s health and fitness as he prepares for third medical checkup

President Donald Trump is expected to undergo his third scheduled medical checkup in 13 months on Tuesday (US time), as outside physicians say they have persistent questions about the nearly 80-year-old president’s health and fitness.

Trump, the oldest president to ever be inaugurated, is scheduled to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for a medical and dental visit, the White House said earlier this month. The president went to Walter Reed in April 2025 for his annual physical exam – and returned in October for what officials characterised as a “scheduled follow-up,” sparking weeks of inquiries about Trump’s diagnosis and procedures that the White House repeatedly sidestepped.

Nearly three months after the visit, Trump and the White House clarified that the president had received a CT scan. His doctor, Sean Barbabella, described the imaging as preventive “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues. ” While the White House has a round-the-clock medical team that can privately attend to the president if needed, Walter Reed has facilities for advanced imaging and other procedures.

Trump also has made two visits to a Florida dentist since January, the White House has said, with officials saying those were for routine cleaning and care. The White House has repeatedly said the president is in “excellent health,” including in response to questions this weekend, citing medical reports produced by White House physicians, including one from Barbabella in October that said Trump “remains in exceptional health.

” Trump’s health and fitness have been central to his political identity, in part because the president has continually invoked them, seeking to turn persistent doubts about his age into a point of strength. The White House has a round-the-clock medical team that can privately attend to the president if needed, but some continue to question the level of information being released about Trump’s health.

Trump campaigned in 2023 and 2024 by touting his vigor, particularly compared with then-president Joe Biden, regularly boasting of his results on cognitive exams while attacking his opponent as “Sleepy Joe. ” But as an ageing president, he now receives some of the same questions that dogged Biden – namely, whether he is mentally and physically fit to perform the duties of commander in chief.

Independent doctors have asked why Trump’s hands have been repeatedly bruised, why his legs are swollen and whether his occasional sleepiness is a sign of a deeper issue, saying that they find White House explanations insufficient.

“This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old,” said Jonathan Reiner, a longtime cardiologist for former vice president Dick Cheney. “There just seems to be a lack of candour from the White House. ”A growing share of the public has doubts, too.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted last month found that 40 per cent of Americans thought Trump had the mental sharpness to serve as president, down from 47 per cent last September. Forty-four per cent of Americans thought Trump had the physical health to do the job, down from 54 per cent last September.

‘After a decade of delusion, deceit, denial or delay from the administrations and White House physicians regarding presidential evaluations, my expectation bar is pretty low. ’Some lawmakers in both parties have called for more checks on chief executives, such as establishing an independent commission to assess the president’s health.

In addition to boasting of his physical health, Trump has regularly touted his results on cognitive exams, insisting that the tests validate his fitness. He repeated claims about his cognitive scores as recently as a rally on Friday. He has also invoked past diagnoses from his physicians, including congressman Ronny Jackson, who served as a White House physician during Trump’s first term.

Trump has said Jackson told him he was healthier than Trump’s predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, both of whom were at least 15 years younger than Trump when first sworn into office. The two former presidents also had consistent exercise routines, a contrast with Trump, who eschews exercise except for golf. Trump’s aides trumpet his energy, including this weekend, when they touted his commitment to working through Saturday.

Trump and some of his top deputies, such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, have repeatedly downplayed concerns about Trump’s health, with the Health Secretary saying that the president is capable of handling the duties of the job despite any critics





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