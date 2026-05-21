Concussion Concerns After Hawks Star Nick Watson's Head Knock Against Adelaide

Following a nasty head knock in Tasmania during a game against Adelaide, Hawks star Nick Watson took the field for nearly four minutes before being taken off the ground for a concussion test, raising questions about the swiftness of player removal in such situations. The AFL has yet to reveal if it was Hawthorn or the AFL ARC that made the call to remove Watson from the game.

The AFL is yet to reveal who was behind the call to remove Hawks star Nick Watson from the game after his nasty head knock in Tasmania, with Watson bravely going back with the flight and making contact with Crows defender Jordon Butts who was coming the other way.

The contact resulted in a whiplash-like action where Watson's head then crashed into the UTAS Stadium turf in the second quarter of his side's win over Adelaide. Although he was allowed to remain out on the field for almost four minutes, even getting involved in subsequent plays, the incident led to concerns about the swiftness of his removal and the potential risks for concussed players.

Speaking after the match, Fox Footy's Jon Ralph questioned whether Watson's removal happened in a timely manner and if the AFL ARC should intervene to protect players from themselves in these instances





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Nick Watson Head Knock Concussion Player Removal Hawks Adelaide UTAS Stadium Jordon Butts

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