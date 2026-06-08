Confidential Report Reveals Systemic Safety Failures in NT's Only Youth Mental Health Ward

A 2024 confidential report obtained via FOI reveals that Royal Darwin Hospital's youth mental health ward failed to meet 16 national safety standards, posing unmanageable risks to patients and staff. Despite a surge in admissions, staffing and resources have declined, and facility design flaws present serious hazards. Two years later, advocates say no recommendations have been actioned, prompting criticism from experts and unions over chronic underfunding.

A confidential 2024 report, obtained through Freedom of Information laws, has exposed serious safety failures at the Northern Territory's only youth mental health inpatient ward, located at Royal Darwin Hospital .

The report, commissioned after five major critical incidents, found the facility failed to meet 16 national safety standards and posed an unmanageable risk to both patients and staff. The ward, designed for eight beds, had seen a sharp increase in admissions, with 95 children admitted in 2023 alone, yet staffing levels had declined over its eight years of operation.

The facility lacked allied health professionals and specially trained nurses, and its physical environment was described as significantly damaged and inappropriate for therapeutic care. Notable hazards included bolt locks on doors that posed serious fire safety risks, insecure entrances and exits, excessive blind spots, and the absence of a quiet room or proper seclusion spaces. Stakeholders have labelled the findings as damning, with the Health Services Union's Billy Elrick expressing shock and horror at the prolonged neglect.

World-renowned expert Professor Patrick McGorry called the resourcing for youth mental health pathetic, highlighting that teenagers are often treated in adult facilities, a nationwide scandal. Despite the urgent recommendations for substantial financial investment-either a major upgrade or a new build-advocates report that two years on, no meaningful changes have been implemented.

NT Health has since claimed the facility has been upgraded, citing the installation of viewing panels in doors and windows, but has not specified the extent of the improvements or the funding committed, leaving critical concerns unaddressed





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Youth Mental Health Royal Darwin Hospital NT Health Safety Standards Staffing Shortages Facility Upgrade Critical Incidents Allied Health Patrick Mcgorry FOI Report

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