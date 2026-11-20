NAB has formally agreed to pay $169 million to 66,000 current and former staff underpaid since 2012, but long-term employees say the errors date back to 2004 and KPMG's dual role as whistleblower hotline operator and repayment auditor raises conflict of interest concerns.

NAB has formally agreed to pay $169 million to 66,000 current and former staff who were underpaid between 2012 and this year, but long-term employees say the errors date back to 2004 and the bank has refused to extend repayments to cover the full period.

NAB Underpaid Staff Due to Basic Error

The bank reported the issues to the federal pay regulator in 2019 and committed to repaying employees from 2012 onwards, the six years required under federal law. That left long-term staff to cope with the shortfall in eight years of pay, superannuation, and interest. Many were underpaid because of a basic error: the bank's systems presumed a standard workweek was 40 hours when it was 38.

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That blunder, which the bank acknowledged in internal communications seen by this masthead, meant many part-time workers whose pay was set at a proportion of full-time hours were underpaid by more than 5 per cent every year. For example, someone working 19 hours a week should have received half of a full-time wage. Instead, they received less.

Former staff members said they had complained about simple errors costing them pay as far back as 2004, but were brushed off by their managers, who insisted the bank's maths was correct. Those issues, former staff said, date back to 2004, when a new computer system started handling staff pay. Pay statements seen by this masthead show employees were not being paid the correct percentage in the 2000s and were puzzled by the bank's calculations.

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One staff member, who had previously been rebuffed by NAB personnel in the early 2000s after querying pay rates, contacted the bank's whistleblower service in 2021 on behalf of dozens of colleagues. It is called FairCall and operated by KPMG, the firm later handed a contract by NAB to check its repayment sums for the years it had agreed to cover. Online, NAB describes FairCall as an independently monitored external hotline and reporting service.

KPMG Failed to Follow Up on Complaints

This masthead has confirmed KPMG never followed up with a staff member who raised concerns. In correspondence seen by this masthead, the staff member told FairCall that as employees of NAB we all have to abide by the code of conduct. We're not asking for anything more than to be treated fairly and put back in the position we should have been, the staff member said.

NAB's lack of governance, including not checking the payroll system's accuracy when many of its staff questioned it, and colleagues not making the right decisions because they're not following the Code of Conduct, has resulted in many colleagues being treated unfairly. The staff member noted that the bank's code of conduct requires workers to abide by statements of high morals. Do what's right, even when it's hard, the bank instructs its people.

It tells them to Own It when the right course of action isn't clear. When thinking about a decision, staff should be guided by whether they would proudly support this decision in public, the bank says. KPMG never responded to the NAB employee's query. Later, it won a contract to check that the bank's repayment maths was correct.

Last year, the staff member wrote to NAB's chairman Philip Chronican to raise concerns about KPMG's dual role. I have not received an explanation of how this conflict was managed, or why my complaint was disregarded, the staff member wrote. The absence of a response raises serious concerns that my complaint may have been deliberately buried or disregarded due to this conflict of interest.

Bank Refuses to Extend Repayment Period

NAB, which reported more than $6 billion in profit last financial year, has not voluntarily extended its repayment period back to the alleged start of the pay issues. We take our payroll obligations extremely seriously as a basic element in employing people, White said in a statement. We sincerely apologise for these unintended errors and are working to resolve these as soon as we can.

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The bank has not disputed that the pay issues began before 2012, and has privately said it cannot investigate the staff claims to go back further because it cannot find the necessary records. White said the bank had been working with the Fair Work Ombudsman, which pursues underpayment cases, had already completed most of the repayments and would pay back any other people entitled to money.

As part of its legal agreement with the ombudsman this month, the bank agreed to make a $2 million contrition payment, which was a record but also only a tiny fraction of its annual profit. It is common for underpayment issues to stretch beyond the six-year limitation period and many institutions do not repay staff more than they are legally required to.

A NAB spokesman said the bank's FairCall service was only a reporting channel that relayed complaints to its internal service. NAB is responsible for administering its whistleblower program and determining how disclosures are assessed or investigated, the spokesman said. The internal whistleblower program oversees matters and appoints investigators with the appropriate capability and independence, including considering and managing any potential conflicts. Consistent with our confidentiality obligations, we cannot comment on individual whistleblower matters.

In March, Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill revealed claims from a KPMG whistleblower that senior staff at the firm had taken confidential information from its clients and used it to attempt to win other work. Many of those claims have since been substantiated. A KPMG spokesman said that information received through FairCall remains confidential from the broader KPMG firm. KPMG personnel undertaking any other services do not have access to FairCall complaints or related information, the spokesman said.

Senator Condemns KPMG Conflict of Interest

The Greens' finance spokeswoman, Senator Barbara Pocock, said KPMG's position smells like a conflict of interest. Given all that we now know about KPMG, it is beyond belief that any company would outsource a whistleblower hotline to KPMG, especially when they are doing work in potential predictable conflict with the complaints they are dealing with, said Pocock, who has been a leading member of the parliamentary committee investigating the firm.

Whistleblowers risk everything and must be protected, and it's clear KPMG cannot be.