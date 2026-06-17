Conflicting Narratives Emerge After Pakistani Police Kill Nine-Year-Old Australian Girl in Mistaken Identity Shooting

Pakistani authorities claim officers were fired upon first before responding, leading to the death of nine-year-old Australian Hania Ahmad and injuries to her father and brother, but family members dispute this account. The incident, involving the Crime Control Department, has raised concerns about police conduct and a pattern of controversial 'encounters' in Pakistan.

Pakistan i authorities assert that officers were shot at first before they responded in the incident that led to the mistaken identity killing of nine-year-old Australian girl Hania Ahmad , a claim that contradicts her father's account that police initiated the gunfire.

A press conference was held by authorities on Tuesday, local time, to address the tragic death of Hania and the severe injuries sustained by her brother and father at the hands of a state police officer in Pakistan last week. The event occurred in Chakwal, near Islamabad, on June 10, and there are conflicting narratives about how it unfolded.

The Ahmad family, visiting from Perth, had stopped to meet a relative when two thieves pulled up beside their rental car and attempted to steal jewelry. A Crime Control Department (CCD) official witnessed the robbery and tried to intervene. According to Hania's father, Adeel, and other family members, what happened next differs from law enforcement's version. CCD officials told reporters that the robbers shot first before fleeing down a lane.

Adeel drove the family's rental car away from the scene, but the CCD official, believing the thieves had taken the car and were escaping, fired at the vehicle, peppering it with bullets. Adeel stated that the guns used appeared to be AK-47s, and the bullets caused the car's brakes to fail, leading to a crash into a nearby home's gate.

Hania died at the scene, while Adeel and his son were seriously injured; Hania's mother Sidra was physically unharmed but traumatized. The two thieves involved in the initial robbery were also reportedly killed by police within hours of Hania's death. At the press conference, Pakistani law enforcement acknowledged "grave errors" in the officer's conduct but reiterated that the officer had been fired upon first.

They explained that in such incidents, officers must positively identify their target before firing and act only in self-defense. They admitted the officer failed to make a positive identification and should have aimed at the car's tires, an omission they called a grave error that resulted in the girl's death. Officials expressed sorrow over the death of an "innocent, beautiful" girl. A CCD officer is under investigation.

Authorities stated the investigation would be transparent, with the family engaged and updated daily. Adeel Ahmad had previously criticized the department for not providing CCTV footage from the incident, calling CCD personnel "incredibly incompetent," "not professional," and "brainless," accusing them of reckless shooting. Officials, however, claimed the family was satisfied with the investigation's progress and confident it would deliver justice.

The Crime Control Department, established last year to combat organized crime, has faced controversy over alleged extrajudicial killings and staged "encounters.

" A human rights commission reported 924 suspect deaths in CCD encounters since its inception, with only two police officers killed in the same period-averaging more than two fatal encounters daily. The Ahmad family incident has drawn comparisons to the 2019 Sahiwal shooting, where the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department fired on a car, killing three family members and a neighbor.

Police claimed they were targeting four Islamic State-linked terrorists based on high-level intelligence, but the surviving nine-year-old son, Umair, said his family was stopped at a toll booth en route to a wedding and that police opened fire when his father offered money. Social media footage showed police firing at the car, finding the children, then driving away while shooting again. That case led to officer arrests and shock from then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Academics note that while the departments differ, both incidents point to a systemic problem in Pakistan's broader law enforcement





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Pakistan Hania Ahmad Mistaken Identity Shooting Crime Control Department Police Encounter Australian Family Chakwal Sahiwal Shooting Extrajudicial Killings Law Enforcement Reform

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