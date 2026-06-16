Conflicting Statements From NSW Leaders on Shark Numbers and Response Strategy

NSW Premier Chris Minns contradicts his shark mitigation minister regarding great white shark populations, muddying the government's response to recent attacks and raising questions about its $30 million mitigation plan.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has created confusion regarding the government's response to shark attack s by contradicting his own minister responsible for shark mitigation . While Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty stated less than a day earlier that there were "not enough" great white shark s in the waters, Minns conceded that shark numbers have increased compared to the 1960s and 70s.

This internal contradiction highlights a lack of coherent messaging within the government about the state of shark populations off the NSW coast and the effectiveness of its mitigation strategies. The Premier reiterated his opposition to a cull of great white sharks, a protected species, and expressed doubt that such measures would improve public safety. He emphasized that the government would rely on scientific advice, while also acknowledging that further shark attacks are likely in the future.

Neither minister could articulate how the $30 million Shark Mitigation Plan would specifically prevent future incidents, raising concerns about the strategy's effectiveness amid growing public anxiety following a recent severe attack at Coogee Beach. The incident in question occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2026, when 35-year-old Leah Stewart, a young mother, was severely mauled by a great white shark at Coogee Beach.

She remains in critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries, including the amputation of her arm due to her injuries. This attack has intensified the debate over shark control measures, with former Prime Minister Tony Abbott joining calls for a cull and renewed commercial fishing of sharks. Abbott argued that governments are incorrectly prioritizing shark conservation over human safety, stating it is "so wrong" that there is no commercial shark fishery given the perceived explosion in shark numbers.

Premier Minns pushed back against suggestions that the government's policies favor shark protection over public safety. He noted that great white sharks have been protected under NSW and Australian law since the 1990s as a threatened species and rejected claims that commercial fishing or culling would necessarily lead to safer beaches. His comments about a "slight increase" in shark prevalence, based on 2018 data, stand in stark contrast to Minister Moriarty's assertion that the species is still insufficient in number.

This discrepancy has left the public questioning which assessment is accurate and what the practical implications are for beach safety. The Premier invited other experts to provide information, signaling a potential openness to revisiting the data, but maintained that there is no conclusive evidence that a cull would be effective.

The government's $30 million plan, its details and projected outcomes, remain vague in the face of these conflicting statements and the urgent demand for answers after a life-altering attack on a popular Sydney beach





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Shark Attack NSW Government Chris Minns Tara Moriarty Great White Shark Shark Cull Coogee Beach Leah Stewart Shark Mitigation Tony Abbott

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