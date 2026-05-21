Confronting Memory Loss Through Art: The Story of Scones with Nanna

A West Australian woman uses an immersive play to raise awareness about dementia, exploring themes of Aboriginal identity and the challenges of remote healthcare.

Gwen Knox, a dedicated woman from Western Australia , has embarked on a deeply personal and artistic mission to shed light on the harrowing realities of dementia, a condition that has now become the primary cause of death across Australia.

Through the creation of her poignant play, 'Scones with Nanna', Knox seeks to foster essential conversations surrounding memory loss, the nature of truth, and the emotional toll that cognitive decline takes on both the patient and their caregivers. The catalyst for this project was a series of heartbreaking losses within her own family, as Knox witnessed her grandmother, aunt, brother, and sister all succumb to the disease.

This familial devastation transformed her grief into a creative force, aiming to educate the public while honoring the legacies of those she lost. By blending art with advocacy, she hopes to break the silence that often surrounds dementia and encourage families to engage in open dialogue before it is too late.

The process of creating the play served as a form of catharsis, allowing her to process the complex emotions of loss while providing a mirror for others facing similar struggles in their own lives. The theatrical production, 'Scones with Nanna', is an immersive experience that primarily transports its audience back to the 1970s.

As viewers navigate through the physical space of Nanna's home, they are invited to witness the slow and painful descent of a matriarch into the fog of dementia. Beyond the medical aspects of the disease, the play delves into complex socio-cultural themes, including the emergence of women's independence during that era and the poignant struggle of hidden Aboriginal heritage.

Knox reflects on the cruel irony that her grandmother spent a significant portion of her life concealing her Indigenous identity, only for the disease to eventually erase the memories and secrets she had worked so hard to guard. This narrative choice emphasizes the critical importance of preserving oral histories and documenting family stories while individuals are still capable of sharing them.

Knox warns that while some surprising revelations may emerge during the later stages of dementia, the most authentic and complete stories must be captured early. The intersection of identity and memory loss creates a powerful commentary on how we define ourselves and what remains when our history is stripped away. The play has spent three years touring the remote Kimberley and Pilbara regions of Western Australia, eventually returning to Knox's hometown of Broome.

This journey underscores a broader public health crisis, as dementia is increasingly affecting people at younger ages, sometimes linked to sporting injuries or other previously overlooked factors. For instance, the diagnosis of her brother, Rob, at the age of 53 highlighted the agonizing process of anticipatory grief, where family members feel they are losing pieces of their loved one every single day. This struggle is compounded for those living in rural and remote areas.

Fiona Simpson, the state manager for Dementia Australia in Western Australia, points out that timely diagnosis remains one of the biggest hurdles for remote populations. The lack of local specialists and the necessity of traveling vast distances for diagnostic services create significant barriers to care. This systemic failure not only affects the patients but also puts an immense strain on the unpaid caregivers who support them in isolation.

As dementia overtakes heart disease as the leading cause of death in the country according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the need for increased funding, better accessibility, and widespread awareness has never been more urgent. The play acts as both a warning and a beacon of hope, suggesting that while the disease is devastating, the act of remembering and sharing remains a powerful tool for survival





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