Congress Grants Short-Term Extension for Controversial FISA Surveillance Law Amidst Internal Divisions

The US Congress has passed a 10-day extension for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), narrowly avoiding a lapse in the controversial warrantless surveillance program. Deep divisions within the Republican party prevented a longer renewal, with critics demanding warrant requirements for the incidental collection of American communications. The short-term fix follows a night of intense debate and failed votes, highlighting ongoing efforts for reform.

House Speaker Mike Johnson found himself at the center of significant congressional turmoil as the United States narrowly averted a lapse in a controversial warrantless surveillance law . Both chambers of Congress ultimately voted to pass a brief 10-day extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ( FISA ) on Friday, a move necessitated by deep divisions within the Republican party that derailed plans for a longer renewal. The law, which allows national security agencies to collect communications of foreigners residing outside the US without a warrant, was originally set to expire on April 20.

While intended to monitor foreign targets, Section 702 has drawn significant criticism from privacy advocates and a coalition of progressive Democrats and hardline Republicans who argue it can be used to incidentally collect and review the communications of Americans without their knowledge or a warrant. Their primary demand has been the implementation of a warrant requirement for any American communications that are swept up in the surveillance process.

The path to this short-term extension was fraught with drama. Republican leadership attempted twice on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday to secure votes for a longer reauthorization of the surveillance program without changes, but these efforts were repeatedly thwarted. The infighting became so intense that some lawmakers were called back to Capitol Hill for votes in the middle of the night, leading to heated exchanges on the House floor.

Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, expressed his frustration during one tense debate, exclaiming, Are you kidding me? Who the hell is running this place? Ultimately, a procedural vote to advance a clean 18-month extension was blocked by twenty Republican members, while four Democrats broke ranks and voted with the majority. The 10-day extension was finally agreed upon shortly after 2 am ET, with the Senate passing the measure later that morning.

Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, declared a victory, stating, We just defeated Johnson’s efforts to sneak through a five-year FISA authorization tonight. Now, they will have to fight in daylight tomorrow! Privacy advocates and those pushing for reform shared this sentiment. Jake Laperruque, deputy director of the security and surveillance project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, characterized the failed attempt to pass a longer extension as a shameful midnight smash-and-grab attempt to steal away Americans’ privacy rights. He asserted that surveillance proponents attempted to push through a sham proposal in the dead of night, acknowledging they had lost the substantive argument for reform. Laperruque stressed that the only viable path forward is a warrant rule that will close the backdoor search loophole and protect Americans from surveillance abuse.

The stalemate over Section 702 highlights a growing consensus among lawmakers in both parties that significant reforms are necessary. Hannah James, counsel in the Brennan Center’s liberty and national security program, noted that a sizable cohort within the Republican party, alongside Democrats, desires genuine reforms. She emphasized that neither a clean extension nor a superficial reform would suffice, indicating that the debate over the future of this powerful surveillance tool is far from over.





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