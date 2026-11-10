Thomas Massie Files Eight Articles of Impeachment Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Republican congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of unlawfully waging war on Iran and other abuses of power. The House must vote by Wednesday, with Democratic support and possible Republican backing.

Republican congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers.

Massie Introduces Impeachment Against Hegseth

Massie, an outgoing Republican from Kentucky and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, read the resolution from the well of the House of Representatives on Monday afternoon US time. Massie argued that Hegseth committed high crimes and misdemeanors and has executed unlawful orders in office.

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The resolution states that Hegseth has demonstrated he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law. Massie said Hegseth warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

He first introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth on 15 September, but House Speaker Mike Johnson called Congress into recess before it could be heard. The resolution holds that Hegseth subverted the power of Congress to declare war with unauthorized attacks on Iran and Yemen. It also cites the killing of more than 100 children at a school in Iran, saying Hegseth systemically violated laws meant to minimize civilian casualties.

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The articles further allege extrajudicial killings when Hegseth ordered suspected drug boats in the Caribbean to be sunk and their crews left without rescue. They also argue that Hegseth's investigation and threatened prosecution of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly and others for calling on troops to disobey illegal orders was an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. The resolution also alleges that the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was illegal and unconstitutional.

Republican Support For Hegseth Impeachment

Massie has been among Hegseth's most ardent detractors on Capitol Hill, arguing that the defense secretary's support of US military interventions in Iran, Venezuela and the Caribbean has violated international law. Massie is expected to have some Republican support for a vote on the articles of impeachment. Under House rules, the vote would have to occur no later than Wednesday. Republicans retain control of the House until new members are seated in January.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, widely expected to ascend to speaker, has said he is a hard yes on impeaching Hegseth. Hegseth has got to go, Jeffries told ABC News on Sunday. Massie's bid will have the support of Democrats, but there is growing speculation that disgruntled GOP representatives could also back it. Some are retiring or have won political office elsewhere, while others were defeated at last week's midterm elections.

Analysts argue many in this cohort will have nothing to lose and could back the bid to make a political point during their final weeks in office, even if the White House hates it. Outgoing Nebraska GOP Representative Don Bacon is among those who have said he may support Massie's motion. He told CNN on Monday that he is not the only one who feels this way and that a bunch of them have been talking about it.

The resolution could pass the House if a small number of Republicans join Democrats in voting to impeach Hegseth, though he would then have to be convicted in the Senate to be removed from office. In order to impeach a president or cabinet secretary, a simple majority of House members must back the bid. To actually remove them from office, a two-thirds majority of senators must then vote in favor.

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President Trump Rejects Hegseth Impeachment

Only two US cabinet secretaries have ever been impeached previously, and neither was removed from office. The fact that Massie is spearheading the impeachment attempt despite being from Trump's Republican Party has enraged the President, who has repeatedly voiced support for Hegseth. Trump said during an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday that Hegseth was doing a great job and it was very unfair to impeach him.

Hegseth spent Monday morning at the Naval War College, announcing changes to military education that he said would enable US military officers to wage war with such devastating speed, precision and lethality that no adversary dares test American resolve. He said the result is deterrence, and if adversaries do test it, they are completely and utterly destroyed, and that we achieve victory. But it is the failure to deliver victory that has placed a target on Hegseth's back.

Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and other Republican leaders quickly attributed last week's historic US midterm election losses by Republicans to the Iran war and its pocketbook effects on otherwise-conservative voters. Hegseth fired back at his critics in a short video released on Thursday, describing the threat of his impeachment as all about the politics of personal destruction, insisting that it won't work with me.

Watchdogs Common Cause and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argued that the video is a violation of the Hatch Act, which bars the use of government funds for partisan political purposes. When Hegseth was asked about the efforts to impeach him on Monday, he told reporters: We're not worried about that.

Hegseth To Address Impeachment Press Conference

However, he has scheduled a rare press conference for Tuesday morning at the Pentagon where he will address the situation and face questions about the impeachment push. The defense secretary has made few friends in Washington DC, and question marks hang over his tenure amid growing bipartisan calls for him to resign. A photo from last month shows Hegseth in the Philippines, where he also met with Defense Minister Richard Marles.

The impeachment resolution now sets the stage for a potential showdown in Congress, with Democrats and some Republicans lining up against the secretary.