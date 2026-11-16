Conjoined Twins Born in Papua New Guinea Face Complex Transfer to Australia

Rare conjoined twins born in remote Papua New Guinea require urgent care. Medical staff are coordinating an emergency transfer to Australia as local resources are insufficient for their treatment.

Medical professionals are currently mobilizing an emergency response to assist a rare pair of conjoined twins who were born in the remote region of Papua New Guinea. The infant girls were delivered two weeks ago at Nonga Base Hospital, which is situated on the island of East New Britain, approximately 800 kilometres away from the national capital, Port Moresby.

Rare Medical Situation Demands Immediate Action

The arrival of these sisters represents the second instance of conjoined twins in Papua New Guinea in slightly more than twelve months. The previous case involved twin boys named Tom and Sawong, whose birth in October 2025 previously garnered significant international attention and media coverage. Conjoined twins are an extremely rare medical occurrence, with statistical estimates suggesting they appear in only one out of every 50,000 births globally.

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Even more stringent statistics indicate that the condition occurs in just one out of every 200,000 live births. The rarity of the condition, combined with the geographic isolation of the delivery site, has created an urgent logistical challenge for local healthcare providers who must now coordinate complex medical transport and care strategies.

International Transfer Efforts and NGO Coordination

Enquiries are actively being pursued to arrange the transfer of the sisters to Australia for specialized medical treatment. The local healthcare infrastructure in Papua New Guinea currently lacks the necessary resources and surgical capabilities to treat conjoined twins, making international evacuation a medical necessity. Jurgen Ruh, a pilot who established the Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) Foundation, has been instrumental in organizing this response.

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Ruh stated that he has contacted contacts in four different countries to request assistance with the medical evacuation. He described his approach as decisive, noting that he is prepared to commit resources to whichever international partner responds first. His organization, the MAMA Foundation, has already dispatched staff to Nonga Base Hospital to assist in flying the twins to Port Moresby this week.

Local Health Authority Supports Escalated Care

The Chief Executive Officer of East New Britain's health service, Ako Yap, has publicly expressed gratitude for the support provided by external partners. Dr. Yap confirmed that he has granted full authority for partner organizations to escalate the treatment plan for the twins. He emphasized that the local health authorities are hoping and praying for a positive outcome for both the infants and their families.

Ruh also mentioned that he found it difficult to believe that another case of conjoined twins had been born in Papua New Guinea so soon after the previous case. This rapid succession of rare medical events has highlighted the critical need for specialized neonatal and pediatric surgical facilities in the region to handle such complex congenital conditions in the future.

Next Steps in Medical Evacuation Process

The immediate next step involves the safe transport of the twins from Nonga Base Hospital to the major medical hub in Port Moresby. Once in the capital, the medical team can begin the complex negotiations and logistical preparations required for their eventual transfer to Australia. The girls, who have not yet been named by their families, will remain under close observation during this transit period.

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The outcome of these efforts will depend on the speed of the international response and the availability of specialized surgical teams in Australia. Medical staff are rushing to help the girls, with the primary goal of bringing them to Australian facilities where the necessary surgical interventions can be performed. The situation remains fluid as coordinators evaluate the various offers of assistance from the four contacted countries to ensure the infants receive the best possible chance of survival and separation surgery.