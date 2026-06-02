Connor Watson has committed to the PNG Chiefs on a two-year deal, citing a spirit of adventure as the main reason for his decision. The 30-year-old former Blues representative will join the Chiefs after a one-season stint with the Dragons in 2027. Watson was granted permission to leave the Roosters early, and he's excited to experience a new culture and lifestyle.

Connor Watson commits to PNG Chiefs on two-year deal, cites spirit of adventure as main reason. The 30-year-old former Blues representative will join the Chiefs after a one-season stint with the Dragons in 2027.

Watson was granted permission to leave the Roosters early, and he's excited to experience a new culture and lifestyle. He's also looking forward to being part of the change at the Dragons, who are on the rise after landing several key recruits. Watson's full attention is currently on finishing off strongly at the Roosters, but he's eager to start his new adventure in Papua New Guinea.

The move is a significant one for Watson, who has never heard of anyone making so many club changes so far in advance. He's looking forward to working with different coaches and players, building relationships with people, and being part of a rugby league team in a country where it's the major sport.

Watson's experience on the Kokoda Track, meeting Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, and exploring the country all played their part in his decision to join the Chiefs. He's excited to see what life will be like in PNG and is looking forward to being part of the community. Watson's commitment to the Chiefs is a significant coup for the club, and he's expected to be a key player in their bid to succeed in the coming years.

The move is also a significant one for the Dragons, who are looking to turn their fortunes around after a difficult period. Watson's leadership and experience will be invaluable to the club, and he's expected to play a key role in their recruitment blitz. The 30-year-old is keen to add his experience and leadership to the team and help turn around the historic club.

Watson's full attention is currently on finishing off strongly at the Roosters, but he's eager to start his new adventure in Papua New Guinea. He's looking forward to working with different coaches and players, building relationships with people, and being part of a rugby league team in a country where it's the major sport.

Watson's experience on the Kokoda Track, meeting Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, and exploring the country all played their part in his decision to join the Chiefs. He's excited to see what life will be like in PNG and is looking forward to being part of the community. The move is a significant one for Watson, who has never heard of anyone making so many club changes so far in advance.

He's looking forward to being part of the change at the Dragons, who are on the rise after landing several key recruits. Watson's commitment to the Chiefs is a significant coup for the club, and he's expected to be a key player in their bid to succeed in the coming years. The move is also a significant one for the Dragons, who are looking to turn their fortunes around after a difficult period.

Watson's leadership and experience will be invaluable to the club, and he's expected to play a key role in their recruitment blitz. The 30-year-old is keen to add his experience and leadership to the team and help turn around the historic club. Watson's full attention is currently on finishing off strongly at the Roosters, but he's eager to start his new adventure in Papua New Guinea.

He's looking forward to working with different coaches and players, building relationships with people, and being part of a rugby league team in a country where it's the major sport. Watson's experience on the Kokoda Track, meeting Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, and exploring the country all played their part in his decision to join the Chiefs. He's excited to see what life will be like in PNG and is looking forward to being part of the community.

The move is a significant one for Watson, who has never heard of anyone making so many club changes so far in advance. He's looking forward to being part of the change at the Dragons, who are on the rise after landing several key recruits. Watson's commitment to the Chiefs is a significant coup for the club, and he's expected to be a key player in their bid to succeed in the coming years.

The move is also a significant one for the Dragons, who are looking to turn their fortunes around after a difficult period. Watson's leadership and experience will be invaluable to the club, and he's expected to play a key role in their recruitment blitz. The 30-year-old is keen to add his experience and leadership to the team and help turn around the historic club





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