Conor McGregor Set to Make UFC Return

Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited UFC return after the blockbuster rematch with Max Holloway was officially confirmed. McGregor has been preparing for his comeback, rehabilitating a devastating leg injury he suffered in 2021 and developing a range of responses to potential injuries. He believes that having a plan in place will allow him to outlast and survive in the fight, and ultimately work towards a victory.

Conor McGregor has finally spoken about his long-awaited UFC comeback after the blockbuster rematch with Max Holloway was officially confirmed during International Fight Week on July 11 in Las Vegas – ending a five-year absence from the Octagon.

McGregor will run it back with Holloway more than a decade after their first meeting inside the Octagon, with the Irish superstar finally back in the spotlight after months of speculation surrounding his return. The 37-year-old has spent years rehabilitating the devastating leg injury he suffered in his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier – a break many feared he’d never return from.

Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman both struggled to recapture their best form after suffering similar injuries, but McGregor insists he has prepared himself the right way for his comeback. McGregor has been preparing for the worst-case scenario, including a knee dislocation in the first round, and has developed a range of responses to potential injuries.

He believes that having a plan in place will allow him to outlast and survive in the fight, and ultimately work towards a victory. McGregor looked levels above Holloway in recent training footage and clearly believes history will repeat itself next time they meet. McGregor’s manager Audie Attar revealed that the former champion plans to stay active after the Holloway fight, and is looking to have a busy schedule.

Attar also hinted that McGregor could still finally get his long-awaited grudge match with Michael Chandler, although this is still uncertain. McGregor has expressed his desire to give Chandler a fight, but it ultimately depends on the UFC’s schedule and plans





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