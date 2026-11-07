Constantine Costi's La Bohème Review Paris Opera Production

Director Constantine Costi transforms Paris into a medieval setting for La Bohème. This review examines the visual excess, cast performances, and dramatic impact of the production.

Director Constantine Costi has reshaped the narrative of Puccini's opera La Boheme by transforming the setting of Paris into a medieval panopticon. The production, which draws visual inspiration from the dark, complex imagery of Ken Russell, initially presents a clash between lavish opulence and the genuine emotional core of the story. While the world of opera often resembles a posh merry-go-round of old favorites, this specific revival attempts to carve out a unique point of view amidst immense cultural baggage.

Visual Excess Defines the Paris Opera Setting

Constantine Costi brings an eye for lush romanticism to the production, leveraging his reputation as an excellent director of actors. The setting evokes the medieval imagination of Hieronymus Bosch, creating a frenzy of visual excess that rivals previous iterations. This approach makes the long-revived Gale Edwards version look positively monastic in comparison, shifting the focus from intimate realism to maximalist scenic profligacy. The second act, typically set in a Parisian cafe, becomes an excuse for this overwhelming visual display, filled with Virgin Marys, carnival creatures, nuns, masks, and a giant papier-mache cardinal.

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Cast Dynamics Drive the Verismo Narrative

Kang Wang portrays Rodolfo, the central poet and lover, whose character arc is pivotal to the narrative. He is joined by Galina Cheplakova as Mimi, a waif-like seamstress who serves as the emotional anchor of the opera. The supporting cast includes Luke Gabbedy as the painter Marcello, David Parkin as the philosopher Colline, and Shane Lowrencev as the musician Schaunard. While the opening act features charming interactions among these struggling artists, the transition into the full stage is gorgeously realized through a timber scaffold winching the lovers over the streets of Paris. The cramped garret setting, framed by black curtains, initially causes minor physical clutter that adds to the verisimilitude of the poverty depicted.

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Performance Strengths and Artistic References

Galina Cheplakova delivers a glorious performance as the doomed heroine, showcasing sublime top registers and magnificent trills in her opening aria. Her portrayal shifts from shimmering innocence to a hollowed, racked state by the final scenes, demonstrating undeniable chemistry with Kang Wang. Wang, though underpowered in the opening act, improves markedly to soar together with Cheplakova in the emotional peaks of the opera. Luke Gabbedy provides a terrific performance as the loyal Marcello, despite being lumbered with a shocking Warwick Capper wig. Alexandra Flood also appears as the flighty but pragmatic Musetta, rounding out the ensemble with excellence.

Dramatic Impact and Critical Reception

The second act's visual stimulus risks burying the action beneath pure pageantry, with artistic references ranging from Chagall to Georges Méliès. However, the final two acts mark a significant improvement as the design retreats, allowing the story to drive the emotional work. The third act opens on an exquisitely doleful tableau of grim winter, leading to the achingly poignant scene where Rodolfo confesses his knowledge of Mimi's illness. The final scenes of death are beautifully calibrated, proving that despite the earlier excess, the production successfully captures the pinnacle of verismo opera by eschewing historical subjects for immediate realism.