Construction magnates donate $40 million to FightMND

Quentin and Kylie Birt have donated $40 million to FightMND, inspired by Neale Daniher's fight against Motor Neurone Disease. The funds will support efforts to find treatments and a cure for the disease.

Construction magnates Quentin and Kylie Birt have donated $40 million to FightMND, inspired by the relentless fight of AFL legend Neale Daniher against Motor Neurone Disease .

The couple had already donated $10 million before Daniher's death last month, but after witnessing 88,000 people donning Big Freeze beanies at the MCG, they were compelled to contribute a further $30 million. Despite never meeting Daniher, Quentin said his determination had left a lasting impression. The funds will support efforts to find treatments and a cure for the disease, which attacks the nerve cells responsible for controlling movement, gradually affecting a person's ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe.

There is currently no cure for MND, a progressive neurological condition. The donation comes at a time of heightened public attention on MND, with Daniher's death just weeks before this year's Big Freeze and the recent diagnosis of several high-profile figures. The Birts joked that they would have donated more, but their bank manager would only allow a $30 million transfer on the day.

Neale Daniher's example has left many people with no excuse not to do their part, and the Birts are no exception. They spoke publicly about the donation, revealing they were inspired by Daniher's fight against the disease and the overwhelming showing of support at the MCG. The couple's donation is a testament to the impact that one person can have on others, and the importance of supporting those affected by MND.

The funds will go towards supporting research and finding a cure for the disease, which is a major step towards improving the lives of those affected by MND. The Birts' donation is a significant contribution to the fight against MND, and it is hoped that it will inspire others to do the same. The donation is a reminder that every little bit counts, and that collective efforts can lead to significant progress in the fight against MND.

The Birts' donation is a shining example of the impact that one person can have on others, and the importance of supporting those affected by MND. The funds will go towards supporting research and finding a cure for the disease, which is a major step towards improving the lives of those affected by MND. The Birts' donation is a significant contribution to the fight against MND, and it is hoped that it will inspire others to do the same





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