Gather Brisbane chosen to build $1.4b Brisbane Arena, construction to start in January

The Gather Brisbane consortium will design, finance and operate the 17,000-seat Brisbane Arena at Woolloongabba, with construction set to begin in January and completion expected by 2031. The state government will contribute a one-off $600 million after delivery and hand over the former Gabba stadium site for about 4,000 new homes.

Construction of the $1.4 billion Brisbane Arena at Woolloongabba is set to begin in January after the state government named Gather Brisbane as the successful tenderer.

Consortium Named Brisbane Arena Tenderer

Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie announced the decision on Sunday morning, saying the consortium would design, build, finance, maintain and operate the arena. The venue is expected to open by 2031, ahead of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The consortium brings together Plenary, Live Nation, Oak View Group and Webuild. It beat the Brisbane Entertainment Alliance, formerly known as Ignite, which had also been shortlisted earlier this year.

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The arena will have a capacity of 17,000 seats, rising to 18,700 for concerts, and will replace the Brisbane Entertainment Centre at Boondall in the city's north. The arena will sit next to the new Woolloongabba Cross River Rail station and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to Stanley Street and the South East Busway. Bleijie said the location would make the venue easy to reach.

Entertainment lovers will love it, public transport users will be able to access the Cross River Rail here once it opens, he said, adding that the government looked to be on site in January. The Gabba Entertainment Precinct covers two pieces of land totalling nine hectares. The nearby Gabba Stadium will be decommissioned and demolished after the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, making way for open public space and almost 4,000 new homes under a state government plan.

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The government will continue to own the Brisbane Arena land until at least 2071. The state will make a one-off $600 million capital contribution to the project once it is completed, which is not part of the $7.1 billion venue infrastructure budget for the 2032 Olympics. Bleijie said the money would not be paid until 2031. The contribution will be offset by the sale and staged release of the Gabba stadium land to the consortium.

Government Praises Private Sector Partnership

Bleijie said the government had chosen a private sector partner after a competitive process, rejecting what he described as Labor's approach. You will recall the previous government had a plan for an arena at a cost of $2.4 billion that had to be changed three locations because it was over the old Roma Street railyards, he said. We said we would partner with the private sector, and we have gone through a competitive process.

This is a $1.4 billion arena, a $600 million capital contribution from the state government, but we do not pay that until 2031. The deputy premier also took aim at the former government over what he called taxpayers forking out billions for a new arena. He said the government had instead gathered a group of powerhouses in their fields to deliver an incredible legacy for Queensland that would also respect taxpayers' money.

We knew that this was a site that had so much potential, but we saw the chaos and confusion before the October 2024 election, where the Gabba was either going to be knocked down, rebuilt, refurbished, painted, and we had a different vision for this area, he said. The state will enter a long-term commercial arrangement with the arena operator. Bleijie said the deal would run for 40 years, with the consortium and operator responsible for maintaining the arena.

There will be a commercial arrangement going forward with the operators, but as I said, it is over 40 years, he said. That will be locked in before the end of the year, before construction starts on the new arena in January. Bleijie insisted the government was not giving away the land on which the Gabba stands. This is a very complicated commercial transaction, he said.

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Forty Year Commercial Deal Explained

Part of the process for getting the consortium to design, finance and operate the arena without any government contribution until at least 2031 is to obviously have the ability that they know the investment is going forward. We are not giving away the land, it is a commercial transaction and the commercial transaction that we have entered into is over a 40-year period.

The government will be responsible for tearing down the Gabba after the 2032 Games before handing the land to the consortium. Bleijie said the previous government had no plans to unlock the site.

In contrast, this government does, and we are very happy to partner with the private sector to get things done, he said. Brisbane musicians The Veronicas, Lisa and Jess Origliasso, backed the new arena. Jess Origliasso said the venue would give the next generation of artists a bigger stage. We were saying we are definitely down to christen the arena once it is fully up and running, she said.

Musicians Back New Brisbane Venue

We look around Brisbane and, you know, we have so many memories here. Every part of our career has a sentimental attachment to different parts of Brisbane. That is why this is so fantastic. I think this is a dream coming true, Lisa Origliasso said.

Plenary Group head of development Sergio Calcarao said the project would redefine the way city precincts in Australia and abroad are designed, developed and delivered. With a diverse range of housing and community infrastructure being integrated into this master planned precinct, this project is arguably the most significant urban renewal legacy opportunity stemming from this Games infrastructure program, he said. The government has committed to delivering the arena as a major entertainment and sporting venue for Queensland.

Bleijie said getting top acts and events to the state required a venue that could rival the best in the world. To get the acts to come to Queensland, to get the sporting events, to get the music events, the concerts to come to Queensland, you need a venue that rivals the rest of the venues around the world, he said. The arena is expected to host concerts, family shows and sports.