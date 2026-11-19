Treasurer Jim Chalmers and RBA Governor Michele Bullock highlight productivity as key to living standards, yet construction sector lags 7pc below 1990 levels due to inefficient government processes.

The Australian economy faces a persistent challenge in lifting living standards, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock frequently citing productivity growth as the essential remedy for rising price pressures and income stagnation. Contrary to popular misconceptions that equate productivity with longer working hours, the true goal is achieving more output from limited inputs such as time, energy, and materials. Economists Jonathan Mahon and Daniel Beadle of the Committee for Economic Development of Australia argue that the government itself must lead this charge, as its oversight of major infrastructure projects is currently dragging down national performance.

Government Inefficiency Drives Construction Decline

Recent analysis reveals that construction productivity in Australia has deteriorated significantly, sitting seven per cent lower in recent assessments than it was in 1990. This decline indicates that the sector is not merely slowing but actively becoming less efficient over time, resulting in major projects that cost more, take longer to complete, and deliver less value than originally promised. Jonathan Mahon and Daniel Beadle emphasize that while governments at both federal and state levels do not always highlight these shortcomings, they bear significant responsibility for the delays and cost blowouts plaguing the industry.

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Failure to Reuse Blueprints Wastes Resources

A primary driver of this inefficiency is the government's tendency to start complex infrastructure projects from scratch rather than leveraging existing designs. Jonathan Mahon and Daniel Beadle note that infrastructure projects share common elements, yet each initiative is rarely built upon previous successful blueprints. This approach forces designers and builders to redevelop, assess, and approve individual components for every new project, drawing out planning processes and delaying construction start dates from the very beginning.

Historical Precedent for Standardized Efficiency

The economists draw a direct parallel to Henry Ford and his revolutionary assembly line, which slashed Model T production time from over twelve hours to just ninety minutes through standardized, repetitive tasks. By stationing workers at specific points to master simple actions, Henry Ford achieved unprecedented speed and consistency. In contrast, the current Australian construction model prevents the accumulation of specialized knowledge, causing lessons learned from previous projects to vanish rather than being applied to future initiatives to enhance performance.

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Major Projects Impact National Infrastructure Goals

Despite these inefficiencies, Australia holds one of the largest pipelines of major infrastructure projects in its recent history, including energy transition networks, road systems, public transport, and the rapid expansion of AI data centres. Michele Bullock and Jim Chalmers argue that resolving these productivity bottlenecks is critical for managing scarce resources and boosting national incomes. Without correcting the systemic failures identified by Jonathan Mahon and Daniel Beadle , the government risks failing to deliver the housing and transport solutions needed for a growing community.

Strategic Recommendations for Immediate Reform

To reverse this trend, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia suggests that governments must adopt standardized design frameworks and reuse proven blueprints across multiple projects. This strategy would allow builders and developers to apply accumulated knowledge, reducing the learning curve and minimizing the repetitive costs associated with reinventing the wheel. Implementing these changes is essential to aligning the construction sector with the productivity goals championed by Jim Chalmers and Michele Bullock , ensuring that future infrastructure projects are delivered on time and within budget.