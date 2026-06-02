Consumer group warns of potentially dangerous products on online marketplaces

A consumer group has warned that products banned as dangerous for children may still be listed by online sellers, including retail giants Amazon, Temu, AliExpress and eBay.

Products banned as dangerous for children may still be listed by online sellers, a consumer group has warned. Retail giants including Amazon , Temu , AliExpress and eBay may be selling potentially dangerous toys and other products that are banned in Australia due to legal loopholes.

CHOICE, a consumer group, has issued a complaint to the consumer watchdog and is urging the Australian government to take action against retailers who continue to sell dangerous products. The group is concerned about products such as fake novelty cigarettes, cigarette lighters that look like toys, removable tongue studs that can easily come loose and become a choking hazard, flammable garments and products containing small choking hazards and potentially deadly button batteries.

Due to the legal loopholes regarding online sales, nothing generally gets done about the breaches until someone is hurt, CHOICE director of campaigns Andy Kelly said. The group is calling on the Commonwealth government to introduce a general safety provision that would place obligations on all businesses to ensure the products they sell are safe. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is also investigating the online supply of games and toys containing potentially deadly small high-powered magnets.

Several chess-style board games sold in Australia contain small magnets that if swallowed can cause life-threatening injuries. The ACCC has sent take-down requests for the products to Amazon, eBay, Kogan and Fruugo. Amazon has said that customer safety is its top priority and that it uses AI models and dedicated teams to continuously monitor its listed products to identify and remove any that may pose a risk. Apart from eBay, each website has also offered a refund to customers





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