Content Creator Fired After Racist Video Stereotyping Indigenous Australians

Lisa Jane Spencer was dismissed from her job at Peninsula Hot Springs after posting a satirical video that mocked Indigenous culture, sparking outrage from the Indigenous community and leading to her termination.

A Melbourne-based content creator and self-described comedian has been dismissed from her job after posting a video that stereotypes Indigenous people, sparking widespread outrage online.

Lisa Jane Spencer, who worked at Peninsula Hot Springs on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, was terminated on Wednesday following the release of a 36-second video on various social media platforms. The video, which Spencer claims was a satire of an SBS program, features her wearing white face paint, a faux-fur jacket, and a badge with the Aboriginal flag and the slogan Always was, Always will be.

In the clip, she labels herself Aunty Lisa and states she started identifying as a black fella a few months ago, while ticking a fake government form and mocking traditional Indigenous practices such as smoking ceremonies and clap stick dances. The video concludes with her placing a petrol can in front of her nose, a gesture widely seen as offensive and racist. The backlash was immediate and fierce, particularly from Indigenous communities.

Brooke Blurton, the first Indigenous Bachelorette in the reality TV series, responded with her own video expressing disappointment and frustration. Blurton stated she received multiple messages from community members urging her to view Spencer's content. In her response, Blurton emphasized that the video was not humor but a racist stereotype, and she urged followers to report Spencer's account rather than engage with the content.

Peninsula Hot Springs issued a statement acknowledging the concerns and confirming that Spencer is a former employee. The company expressed regret over the distress caused to First Nations communities and affirmed its commitment to inclusion, respect, and cultural safety. Spencer, however, defended her video, saying she apologizes to absolutely nobody and stands by her content as satire. She accused those who shared the video with her employer of illegally doxxing her workplace and indicated she would seek legal advice.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Spencer's controversial content. Five days prior to the Indigenous stereotype video, she posted a similar satirical video targeting the Indian community, in which she wore traditional attire, spoke with an accent, and engaged in stereotypical behavior such as littering. Spencer claims her parody is based on an episode of SBS's Insight program, following a case where a woman was barred from a female-only app for being transgender.

She argues that her target is white people claiming Aboriginal identity for benefits, but her critics see her work as harmful and racist. SBS has confirmed that Spencer's videos use their logos without authorization and have been reported. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around cultural appropriation, racism, and free speech in Australia, with many calling for greater accountability and education on Indigenous issues





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