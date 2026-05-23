Controversial changes to NDIS face roadblocks and concerns over impact.

The passage highlights the challenges and concerns surrounding the Labor government's proposal to overhaul the NDIS, a $56 billion program for disability support services, including discussions about budget cuts, potential breaches of recommendations from the disability royal commission, and the impact on state services and recipients.

Labor’s contentious overhaul of the $56 billion NDIS is hitting early roadblocks as the Coalition threatens to withhold its support while states push for more detail and those with disabilities warn that major changes are being rushed through without safeguards.

The government’s own advisory committee on disability reform briefed state and federal ministers in a closed-door meeting on Friday afternoon to caution that federal laws to curb National Disability Insurance Scheme spending would harm thousands of disabled Australians if the process didn’t slow down. Labor wants to pass a wide-ranging NDIS bill by the end of June so that it can start delivering the bulk of its budget savings for the next four years.

Recent data show the government’s efforts to control the NDIS have gone backwards this year, But it needs Coalition support to pass the laws, and the opposition is threatening to withhold its backing in the Senate unless a parliamentary inquiry scrutinises the budget’s controversial tax reform package. Stakeholders like disability advocacy groups are concerned that the laws risk breaching recommendations of the disability royal commission because they give the minister sweeping powers to cut funding or therapy hours across entire sections of the scheme – regardless of individuals’ assessed needs





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NDIS Disability Support Services Budget Savings Overhaul Government Advisory Committee Federally Elected Senators Legislation For The Scheme Federal Raise Key Stakeholders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Historic collapse in support for Labor and Coalition as One Nation surges to the topThe major parties are polling at historic lows, with voters' trust in the major parties on a variety of key political issues in Australia at shocking lows. Pauline Hanson's One Nation has emerged as the preferred party to handle immigration, while the Greens were favored to deal with climate change.

Read more »

Bereaved family $7,000 worse off under Labor's new trust rulesA bereaved family is expected to be over $7,000 worse off under Labor’s 'unfair and unjust' new rules on discretionary trusts.

Read more »

Labor’s NDIS overhaul will leave participants more ‘isolated’ and ‘segregated’, former royal commissioner warnsExclusive: Warning comes as Albanese government’s own NDIS reform advisers issue ‘brutal’ assessment of proposed cuts to the scheme

Read more »

Government Budget Cuts and Concerns Over NDIS Access for Multiple Sclerosis SufferersThe government's plan to achieve budget savings through cutbacks to NDIS access has raised fears that those who need support won't receive it. A new survey has found that not all those with multiple sclerosis have access to the scheme, and for those who do, they face constant misunderstandings about their condition.

Read more »