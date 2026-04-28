The White House has nominated David Brat, a former Virginia congressman and outspoken conservative, to serve as the next US ambassador to Australia. Brat's appointment has drawn attention due to his past controversial statements, including claims that NATO provoked Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accusations of a vast conspiracy by US intelligence agencies against Republicans. Despite his lack of direct ties to Australia, Brat is expected to bring a strong free-market and Christian nationalist perspective to the role. Australian officials have indicated a willingness to work with him, though his views may not align with the current government's policies.

Former Virginia congressman David Brat has been nominated by the White House to serve as the next US ambassador to Australia, a position that has remained vacant for approximately 15 months.

Before assuming the role, Mr. Brat must secure confirmation from the US Senate. The announcement comes amid controversy surrounding his past statements, which include allegations that NATO provoked Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accusations that US intelligence agencies orchestrated a conspiracy against Republicans.

Brat, a conservative economist and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been a frequent guest on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, where he has expressed Christian nationalist views that may clash with the policies of the Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In a 2016 interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Brat lent credence to the debunked claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

More recently, he has criticized the Biden administration's investigation into electoral interference, labeling it a conspiracy far worse than Watergate and accusing the CIA and FBI of spying on Republican groups. Brat's rhetoric often reflects a deep skepticism of government institutions and a belief in a so-called 'Deep State' working against conservative interests. Despite his lack of direct ties to Australia, Brat has built a reputation as a free-market economist, citing Milton Friedman as an influence.

However, his recent alignment with Trump's economic agenda marks a shift from his earlier advocacy for free trade. He has criticized US corporations for outsourcing jobs to China and called for stricter penalties on businesses that harm American workers. Australian government sources have downplayed Brat's controversial remarks, expressing confidence in their ability to establish a productive relationship with him.

Prime Minister Albanese stated that he is prepared to collaborate with whoever the US appoints as ambassador, emphasizing that the decision lies with the American government





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Brat US Ambassador To Australia NATO Russia-Ukraine War Conservative Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversial Goal Review Swings Momentum in AFL MatchA late review of a goal decision in an AFL match between West Coast and St Kilda led to a reversal, awarding a goal to St Kilda's Marshall after initially being marked out. The delayed decision and the final call have sparked criticism from commentators, highlighting ongoing concerns about the accuracy and speed of the ARC.

Read more »

Trump names new US ambassador to AustraliaA former Republican congressman for the state of Virginia, David Brat came to prominence as part of the Tea Party movement when he won a spectacular primary victory in 2014.

Read more »

Trump Nominates Former Congressman David Brat as US Ambassador to AustraliaPresident Trump has nominated David Brat, a former Republican congressman and academic, to serve as the next US Ambassador to Australia. The nomination, occurring over 15 months into his presidency, requires Senate confirmation. Brat is known for his conservative views and his surprising victory over Eric Cantor in 2014.

Read more »

Trump names new US ambassador to AustraliaA former Republican congressman for the state of Virginia, David Brat came to prominence as part of the Tea Party movement when he won a spectacular primary victory in 2014.

Read more »

David Brat, an Ayn Rand enthusiast who once argued that Christianity and capitalism should merge, named as next US ambassador to AustraliaDavid Brat represented Virginia in the House of Representatives for two terms

Read more »

Trump names new US Ambassador to AustraliaThe Trump administration has appointed former Republican congressman David Brat as the next United States Ambassador to Australia.

Read more »