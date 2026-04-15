Controversial Victory for Matildas in FIFA Series Final Against Kenya

Sam Kerr scored her 75th international goal as the Matildas defeated Kenya 2-0 in the FIFA Series final, a match marred by a disallowed Australian goal and a strong performance from the host nation.

The Matildas secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Kenya in the FIFA Series final, a match that was not without its controversy.

In front of a passionate crowd of 20,000 at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium, goals from captain Sam Kerr and midfielder Clare Wheeler in either half sealed the win for Australia, concluding their historic tour.

However, the Australian team and their coach Joe Montemurro were left bewildered by a disallowed goal from Caitlin Foord, which appeared to be a clear infraction that baffled everyone present except the match official.

The performance of the Kenyan team, ranked 128th in the world, demonstrated that the global landscape of women's football is rapidly evolving, as they proved a formidable opponent for the 15th-ranked Matildas, particularly in the first half.

Kenya's strong showing meant Australia only held a narrow one-goal advantage at halftime, a lead attributed to a significant goalkeeping error by the home side.

Despite being outplayed for periods, Kenya had created the better scoring opportunities before the pivotal moment in the 25th minute. A corner from Jamilla Rankin found an unmarked Sam Kerr in the box. While Kerr’s strike was not her most convincing, keeper Lillian Awuor’s fumble allowed the ball to slowly trickle into the net. The goalkeeper’s distress was evident as she expressed her frustration.

Nevertheless, Kenya regrouped effectively and came close to equalizing on two occasions before the interval. Shalyne Opisa’s impressive run and shot forced a spectacular save from Matildas keeper Mackenzie Arnold, and Fasila Adhiambo’s powerful strike from the right flank struck the post.

In the early stages of the second half, Kerr and Foord combined effectively to create further chances for Australia. Then, in the 54th minute, Foord skillfully navigated through the Kenyan defense and found Wheeler, who displayed excellent footwork to evade defenders and score Australia’s second goal.

The Matildas believed they had extended their lead to three goals shortly after the hour mark when Amy Sayer’s cross narrowly missed Kerr but reached Foord at the far post. Foord finished clinically from a tight angle, only for the goal to be disallowed by the referee.

The decision sparked immediate confusion, with the referee's reasoning remaining unclear to all observers. The Matildas and coach Montemurro lodged strong protests, and Foord herself was cautioned with a yellow card for her persistent arguments.

During the broadcast, former Matilda Grace Gill expressed her bewilderment, stating that the decision was still a mystery and difficult to explain. Foord’s continued engagement with the referee regarding the disallowed goal ultimately led to the booking.

This controversy kept the outcome of the match uncertain, and a late intervention by Winonah Heatley was crucial in preventing Kenya’s substitute Elizabeth Mideva from scoring and reducing the deficit.

The match also marked a significant milestone for Alanna Kennedy, who earned her 150th cap for the Matildas, becoming the fifth player in the nation's history to achieve this feat. She joined an esteemed group of Matildas legends including Emily van Egmond, Clare Polkinghorne, Cheryl Salisbury, and Lisa De Vanna





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