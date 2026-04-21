The selection of Rabbi Avraham Zarbiv, known for his bulldozer operations in Gaza, to participate in Israel’s Independence Day ceremony has triggered widespread condemnation and allegations of moral decay from human rights groups.

The selection of Rabbi Avraham Zarbiv to participate in Israel ’s upcoming Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony has ignited a firestorm of controversy, highlighting deep moral divisions regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza . Zarbiv, a 54-year-old reservist who operates a D9 armoured bulldozer, was chosen by state officials for what they term an extraordinary contribution to society and the state.

However, his selection has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights organizations and segments of the Israeli media, who argue that honoring him effectively serves as an official endorsement of war crimes and the widespread destruction of Palestinian civilian life. Zarbiv rose to notoriety after posting videos of himself demolishing homes in Gaza, an act that turned his name into a piece of Hebrew slang synonymous with destruction. He has openly embraced this reputation, even titling a recent lecture with the neologism that references his bulldozer operations. Critics from organizations like B’tselem have stated that honoring Zarbiv is a dark reflection of the current national spirit, suggesting that the state is actively celebrating ethnic cleansing and the systematic erasure of Palestinian heritage. The organization warned that such actions send a chilling message to the international community, implying that the destruction of entire neighborhoods is now seen as a heroic or commendable act within the state framework. The newspaper Haaretz echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the state has lost its moral compass. They argued that by elevating a figure who has become a symbol of flattening Gaza, Israel is inadvertently confirming the very allegations of genocide and war crimes currently being examined by international courts. The contrast between his role as an honorary torch-lighter and the grim reality on the ground—where United Nations figures indicate that nine out of ten homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed—has created a profound disconnect between state rhetoric and humanitarian reality. Beyond the geopolitical implications, Zarbiv’s background provides a complex look at the internal fractures within Israeli society. Interestingly, Zarbiv himself resides in a home built on private Palestinian land that has been under an official demolition order for illegal construction since 2000. Furthermore, his career has been marked by professional controversy; he faced disciplinary action earlier this year when a commissioner ruled he had violated the code of ethics for judges due to his extremist public statements. While the military has attempted to distance itself from the selection by stating he was not chosen in coordination with the Israel Defense Forces, the symbolic weight of his participation remains. As families in Gaza return to find nothing but rubble, missing childhood photos, and destroyed infrastructure, the decision to elevate a bulldozer operator to the status of a national hero serves as a stark reminder of the dehumanization that has permeated the conflict. This event is likely to be remembered as a pivotal moment where the state chose to embrace, rather than distance itself from, the individuals leading the physical erasure of the territory





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