Greta Gerwig's Netflix adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, due in February 2027, has drawn Christian backlash for casting Meryl Streep as Aslan and other creative choices. Thousands have signed a petition calling for her removal as director.

Greta Gerwig's Netflix adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, the first of the Narnia stories, is not due until February 2027, but a single trailer has already generated fierce controversy.

Backlash Over Aslan Casting

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling on Netflix to replace Gerwig as director. The fiercest anger is aimed at the decision to give the lion Aslan a woman's voice, performed by Meryl Streep. Catholic commentator Isabel Brown said the casting decision is a slap in the face to the genius of Lewis, but also a deliberate mockery of Christianity that is 100 per cent intentional.

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Other critics have accused the film of twisting the stories into parody, profaning Christ with the divine feminine, and committing creative vandalism. More details that upset the faithful include moving the story into the 1950s and giving it a Led Zeppelin soundtrack. Gerwig, who is fully backed by the Lewis estate, said she chose Streep because she wanted someone profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness, and who could convey both wisdom and childlike wonder.

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That has not silenced the critics for a minute. The book begins with a direct address to the child reader. This is a story about something that happened long ago when your grandfather was a child, is how The Magician's Nephew, published in 1955, opens. It is a very important story because it shows how all the comings and goings between our own world and the land of Narnia first began.

At a time of doubt and despondency in his own life, the six years that C.S. Lewis gave to the creation of the seven Narnia stories reasserted his belief in truths beyond the everyday. As a staunch Christian, he would have called it belief in God; modern readers are free to call it what they will.

What is at stake is that certain Christians have long jealously guarded the Narnia books as their own, and believe they should be the arbiters of any adaptation. But the Narnia stories, and Aslan in particular, are open to more than a narrow interpretation. Aslan is the God figure of the stories, the high king of kings, and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe follows some parallels to the story of Jesus's death and resurrection.

But Lewis never meant the books to be a Christian allegory. He said the stories came to him initially as a series of images: a faun carrying an umbrella, a queen on a sledge, a magnificent lion. The Christianity came later.

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Lewis Views On Faith

Lewis described Aslan as the answer to the question of what Christ might become like if there really were a world like Narnia and He chose to be incarnate and die and rise again in that world as He actually has done in ours. Young readers can appreciate the wonder of Aslan without thinking of Jesus. Many such children thrilled to the idea of entering other worlds through a wardrobe or a series of ponds in a wood.

The adventures were exciting, scary and sometimes funny: they mixed up talking animals, creatures from Greek mythology and a whole ragbag of sources, and it was with enormous surprise that many learned years later that these tales were supposed to be Christian. Lewis's great achievement was to touch on the universal experience of longing that he describes so well in other works.

The books or the music in which we thought the beauty was located will betray us if we trust to them; it was not in them, it only came through them, and what came through them was longing, he wrote. These things, the beauty, the memory of our own past, are good images of what we really desire; but if they are mistaken for the thing itself they turn into dumb idols, breaking the hearts of their worshippers.

Final Judgment Of The Film

For they are not the thing itself; they are only the scent of a flower we have not found, the echo of a tune we have not heard, news from a country we have never visited. If Gerwig's film can get anywhere near this sense of longing for the ineffable, it will be a masterpiece. If not, it will at least be an entertaining adventure. Getting into conniptions about Aslan's voice seems both premature and beside the point.