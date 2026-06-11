Convicted Chinese Uyghur Men Sentenced to Death for Bangkok Bombing

A Thai court has convicted two Chinese Uyghur men of premeditated and attempted murder for their role in planting a bomb at the popular Erawan Shrine in Bangkok's commercial heart. The blast killed 20 people and injured more than 100 others.

The Erawan Shrine the day after the explosion that killed 20 people. A Thai court has convicted two Chinese Uyghur men of premeditated and attempted murder for their role in planting a bomb at the popular Erawan Shrine in Bangkok's commercial heart 11 years ago.

Following the verdict, one of the convicted bombers said: 'RIP Thailand's justice system. I didn't do anything wrong.

' on a Bangkok shrine that killed 20 people. A Thai court convicted Yusufu Mieraili and Bilal Mohammed of premeditated and attempted murder for their role in planting a bomb at the popular Erawan Shrine in Bangkok's commercial heart in August 2015. The blast tore apart the site where worshippers and tourists had gathered, injuring more than 100 people and leaving the shrine littered with motorbike fragments and singed debris.

Multiple Chinese tourists were among the dead when the explosives, which had apparently been left in a backpack, detonated. The defendants committed a single act that violated multiple laws. The court therefore imposed the harshest penalty available under the law, the death sentence. The defendants, Chinese nationals who arrived in court in prison garb, were acquitted of charges stemming from a separate bombing at a pier in Bangkok's Charoen Nakhon area.

Following the verdict, Mieraili said: 'RIP Thailand's justice system. I don't accept any of this. I didn't do anything wrong.

' Choochat Kanpai, the defendants' lawyer, told reporters the defendants would 'appeal the ruling because there are many aspects of the case that the court has not fully considered, including the treatment of the defendants during the proceedings'. The decade-long trial over Thailand's deadliest bombing was beset by delays due to coronavirus disruptions and problems securing translators.

The blast came weeks after Thailand's then-ruling junta forcibly repatriated 109 Uyghurs to China, where rights groups say the Muslim minority face cultural and religious repression. The timing prompted speculation that the attack was part of a revenge plot against a country that had been a key transit hub for Uyghurs as Thailand's then-military leaders grew closer to Beijing. Shortly after the bombing, police named 17 suspects, but only Mieraili and Mohammed were initially apprehended.

Thailand's junta authorities were criticised for a murky investigation that appeared to wind down shortly after the arrest of the two men. They went on trial in 2016, but the proceedings, which have involved hundreds of witness testimonies, were delayed multiple times, including once because the translator for the accused was hit with drugs charges.

In 2017, a Thai woman called Wanna Suansan was detained on arrival in Bangkok on a warrant linked to the shrine blast — making her the third named suspect arrested by police. She was charged with attempted murder, associated murder and possession of bombs and weapons, but was acquitted in 2024. Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang.

Beijing is accused of widespread human rights abuses in the region, including the incarceration of around one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. It denies the allegations. After hearing of the verdict, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing 'supported' the action against the alleged bombers.

'China supports Thailand's judgement in accordance with the law and strong punishment for the attackers,' he said. Last year, Thailand deported another 40 Uyghurs back to China, defying calls from United Nations human rights experts who said they would be at risk of torture, ill-treatment and 'irreparable harm' if returned





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinese Uyghur Men Bangkok Bombing Erawan Shrine Premeditated And Attempted Murder Death Sentence Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Human Rights Abuses In Xinjiang Deported Uyghurs To China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Forget the hotel buffet, for breakfast in Bangkok you can’t go past this $3 dishThere’s normally no reason to be on Bangkok’s streets before 8am, but the best way to start your day in this city is a visit to this noodle shop.

Read more »

Forget the hotel buffet, for breakfast in Bangkok you can’t go past this $3 dishThere’s normally no reason to be on Bangkok’s streets before 8am, but the best way to start your day in this city is a visit to this noodle shop.

Read more »

Forget the hotel buffet, for breakfast in Bangkok you can’t go past this $3 dishThere’s normally no reason to be on Bangkok’s streets before 8am, but the best way to start your day in this city is a visit to this noodle shop.

Read more »

Convicted gang rapist Mohammed Skaf hit with two dozen drug charges in SydneyNSW police say two men and a woman will face court on Thursday over alleged involvement in large-scale drug supply scheme

Read more »