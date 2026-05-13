Convicted Criminal Sentenced to Extra 10 Months Behind Bars for Tractor Escape from Low-Security Prison Farm in Queensland

A man who escaped a low-security prison farm in Far North Queensland has been sentenced to an extra 10 months behind bars for stealing a tractor and escaping from a prison farm with a mistaken belief that prison staff were hindering his parole efforts. Rennie, a convicted criminal with a complex background of disadvantage, had been eligible for parole and suffered from anxiety. He stole a tractor to escape, but he did not commit any offences while at large, did not resist arrest, and informed police of the tractor's location.

A man who escaped a low-security prison farm in Far North Queensland has been sentenced to an extra 10 months behind bars. The offender, Michael Graeme Rennie, had a complex background of disadvantage but did not commit any offences during the month he spent as a fugitive camped in a remote rainforest.

Rennie was a convicted criminal who stole a tractor to escape an unfenced prison farm, mistakenly believing prison officers were hampering his attempts to get released on parole. Rennie pleaded guilty to one count of escaping lawful custody and one count of unlawful use of the tractor. Once captured, he landed in higher-security custody and was sentenced to 10 months behind bars due to his existing prison term. Rennie's return to prison was considered a significant breach of trust.

The judge expressed hope that Rennie could be transferred to a low-security environment in the future, considering his extensive criminal history and rehabilitative potential





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